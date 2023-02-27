Kappel Enterprises LLC of Mentor, Ohio, Awarded Best of Houzz 2023
The annual people’s choice award recognizes professionals among the Houzz community who stand out in both talent and customer service.
Mentor, OH, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kappel Enterprises LLC of Mentor, Ohio has won a “Best of Houzz” award for “Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. The residential remodeling firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2022. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
“Best of Houzz 2023” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.
“We are extremely proud to be honored with this award. We strive for excellence each and every day to provide our clients exceptional results whether they engage our services for a bathroom, kitchen, or entire home remodel,” said Al Kappel, Managing Partner for Kappel Enterprises. “We will continue working hard to maintain and elevate our status in the residential remodeling industry.”
“We go to work each day with our client's needs in mind. After all, they have put their trust in us to deliver an end result that they will enjoy for years to come,” said Mike Kappel, Partner of Kappel Enterprises. “We are excited about this award and will continue to strive to exceed our client’s expectations.”
"We are thrilled to highlight incredibly talented and customer-driven pros from the Houzz community through the Best of Houzz awards," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "At Houzz, we strive to support professionals from building their brands and attracting clients, to managing their business efficiently and profitably, and collaborating with clients. The Best of Houzz awards provide a distinctive mark of credibility for homeowners looking for pros on Houzz. We congratulate all the winners for everything they’ve accomplished in 2022 and look forward to seeing their work and positive reviews in the year ahead."
You can see more of Kappel Enterprises’ work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/webuser-715065120/kappel-enterprises-llc
About Kappel Enterprises LLC
Kappel Enterprises is focused on residential remodeling and design services for any budget. Whether you’re considering a bathroom or kitchen remodel or an entire home, Kappel Enterprises has the experience, design and project management skills to bring your dreams to light. Browse some of our projects at www.KappelEnt.com and contact us today for more information.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them to win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their business efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.
Al Kappel
440-368-1448
www.kappelent.com
