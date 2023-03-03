Author David W. Crump's New Audiobook, "More Messages from God's Humble Servant," Inspires a Deeper Connection with God for All Listeners Seeking Enlightenment
Recent audiobook release “More Messages from God’s Humble Servant,” from Audiobook Network author David W. Crump, is meant to help those listeners who have somehow lost their way or whose faith has been eroded by the hard knocks of life.
Milwaukee, WI, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David W. Crump, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has completed his new audiobook, “More Messages from God's Humble Servant”: an uplifting spiritual book written to spark faith in listeners.
After graduating from high school in 1973, at age 18 author David W. Crump began a career in heavy manufacturing. He held a blue-collar position with one company for 28 years. Forced to seek new employment in 2003, he then decided to switch gears. No longer interested in factory work, he sought employment in a cleaner environment. Eventually, he was hired as a service worker in a hospital. He remained there for 14 years.
Looking back over the years, David found that both friends and strangers sought him out for counsel. He didn’t always have the answers to their questions, but he could always point them in the right direction. “Put yourself in God’s hands,” was what he always told them to do. When asked if he had somehow missed his true calling in life David would reply, “My mission is not to lead the flock. My mission is to lead the strays back to the flock.”
Today, at age 67, with an employment history spanning 42 years, he has decided to embark on yet another career. He has decided to become a writer. And so, with many stories to tell and messages to deliver in a down-to-earth, easy-to-understand way of expressing himself, David has launched himself into the world of Christian literature.
Published by Audiobook Network, author David W. Crump’s new audiobook is a helpful book that delivers God’s messages to you in easy-to-understand terms to help listeners find their way back to the heavenly father.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “More Messages from God's Humble Servant” by David W. Crump through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
