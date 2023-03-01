Author Gerald Fox’s New Book, "A Journey in Faith," is a Faith-Based Read That Chronicles the Author's Path Toward Living a Righteous Life in Accordance with God's Will

Recent release “A Journey in Faith,” from Covenant Books author Gerald Fox, is a thought-provoking tale of how the author was led by the Virgin Mary, leading him on a vital journey to discover his faith in the Lord and accept Christ into his life. Readers will discover how anyone can be called to serve the Lord if they keep their minds and hearts open to his divine intervention.