Author Gerald Fox’s New Book, "A Journey in Faith," is a Faith-Based Read That Chronicles the Author's Path Toward Living a Righteous Life in Accordance with God's Will
Recent release “A Journey in Faith,” from Covenant Books author Gerald Fox, is a thought-provoking tale of how the author was led by the Virgin Mary, leading him on a vital journey to discover his faith in the Lord and accept Christ into his life. Readers will discover how anyone can be called to serve the Lord if they keep their minds and hearts open to his divine intervention.
El Cajon, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Fox, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “A Journey in Faith”: is a stirring tale of how the author’s life was impacted by the Virgin Mary, leading him to accept Christ and his Lord and Savior.
“The Blessed Virgin Mary comes into the world in order to lead humanity back to Jesus our Lord and Savior,” writes Fox. “As of this writing, the church has not approved, nor disapproved, these apparitions in Medjugorje and will not do so until the apparitions have concluded. When Pope John Paul II was asked about pilgrims visiting Medjugorje, he merely stated that if the people are converting, let them go. He also recommended that the priest and religious should be encouraged to go.
“There are many of Mary’s adversaries trying to discredit these apparitions, and they have spent thousands upon thousands of dollars trying to do so to no avail. With all the hunger in the world, they could have done a lot of good with all that money they throw away trying to discredit the events taking place in Medjugorje. Mary tells the seers that wherever she is, Satan is close at hand, hence the war in Yugoslavia.
“I offer this book only as a testimony of what transpired in my life and how Medjugorje has affected me personally. Whether the church approves or disapproves of the Medjugorje events will not make a difference to me because my heart tells me what is true. I always thought that the stories in the Bible were just stories, but they are more than just stories. I now know that Jesus is the way and the truth, and the Bible is the inspired word of God. I have been blessed to be able to witness many healings both of the body and of the soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gerald Fox’s new book is a powerful testament of how the author’s faith has changed his life, helping to lift him out of the darkness towards God’s divine light. Fox shares his story in the hopes of inspiring others to open their hearts to Christ to discover the love he has for all his followers that will lead to ultimate salvation.
Readers can purchase “A Journey in Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
