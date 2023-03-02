Author Travis Pond’s New Book, "The Last Shepherd," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Siblings Willing to Overcome Their Struggles in Pursuit of Their Faith and to Know Christ

Recent release “The Last Shepherd,” from Covenant Books author Travis Pond, is a captivating book that follows two siblings, named Nathanael and Bina, who are visited by an angel inviting them to see the Christ child with the rest of the shepherds. Despite their hesitations and Nathanael's difficulties walking, they vow to make the journey to witness the incredible sight of the newborn Savior.