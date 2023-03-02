Author Travis Pond’s New Book, "The Last Shepherd," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Siblings Willing to Overcome Their Struggles in Pursuit of Their Faith and to Know Christ
Recent release “The Last Shepherd,” from Covenant Books author Travis Pond, is a captivating book that follows two siblings, named Nathanael and Bina, who are visited by an angel inviting them to see the Christ child with the rest of the shepherds. Despite their hesitations and Nathanael's difficulties walking, they vow to make the journey to witness the incredible sight of the newborn Savior.
Henderson, NV, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Travis Pond, who pursued a career in veterinary medicine and resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife, children, and two loving Boston terriers, has completed his new book, “The Last Shepherd”: a story of two siblings in Biblical times who are invited to visit the baby Jesus, but must overcome their own limitations to make the journey.
“Imagine being present when the angel appeared to the shepherds in Bethlehem and witnessing the angelic choirs singing and praising God,” writes Pond. “Imagine the angel extending his arms and inviting you to visit the Christ child. Would you go? What would you sacrifice to see the Christ child? What struggles would you endure to know Christ?
“Nathanael and Bina saw the angel and received the invitation to visit. Travel with them as they search for a stable and visit the newborn babe. Make the journey through their eyes as they overcome challenges and physical limitations to have a relationship with Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Travis Pond’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share a traditional Christmas story with readers of all ages. With charming artwork to help bring his story to life, “The Last Shepherd” reveals how, despite one’s limitations that might keep them from knowing the Lord, one can always form a relationship with the Savior through hard work and a dedication to one’s faith.
Readers can purchase “The Last Shepherd” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
