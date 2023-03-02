Author Leslie Sandler’s New Book, "Jacob and Bunny," Follows a Magic Easter Bunny Who is Taught About Passover by His New Friend and Joins in His Family's Celebration
Recent release “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder,” from Covenant Books author Leslie Sandler, centers around a young boy named Jacob, who witnesses a Magic Easter bunny come to life on the way to celebrate Passover with his family. After inviting his new friend over to celebrate, Bunny learns all about different Passover traditions and celebrations.
Baltimore, MD, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Sandler, who worked as a teacher at the Bolton Hill Nursery School and a reading tutor in the Baltimore County Public Schools before working at Stevenson University where she mentored future early-childhood and elementary school teachers for fourteen years, has completed her new book, “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder”: a charming story of a Magic Easter bunny who learns all about Passover when he joins his new friend Jacob and his family to celebrate.
“A chocolate Easter bunny magically comes to life in this delightful tale about a young boy, Jacob, sharing his family celebration of the Jewish holiday of Passover,” writes Sandler. “Endearing illustrations add to the developing friendship between Jacob and Bunny. Throughout the book, Bunny shows great delight in learning the Jewish Seder traditions. The Passover story is told, a holiday meal is enjoyed, and festive songs are sung as this story artfully highlights the joy of friendship and the sharing of cultures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Sandler’s new book is inspired by the author’s firsthand knowledge of how joyous and happy celebrating holidays in interfaith families can be. With vibrant and colorful illustrations by Carrie Kreitmann that help bring Sandler’s tale to life, readers of all backgrounds will discover a wonderful story of how learning about and appreciating different traditions can help to bring families and friends closer together.
Readers can purchase “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder” at bookstores everywhere. Available in paperback, hardcover and eBook, it can also be found online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the interfaith market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A chocolate Easter bunny magically comes to life in this delightful tale about a young boy, Jacob, sharing his family celebration of the Jewish holiday of Passover,” writes Sandler. “Endearing illustrations add to the developing friendship between Jacob and Bunny. Throughout the book, Bunny shows great delight in learning the Jewish Seder traditions. The Passover story is told, a holiday meal is enjoyed, and festive songs are sung as this story artfully highlights the joy of friendship and the sharing of cultures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Sandler’s new book is inspired by the author’s firsthand knowledge of how joyous and happy celebrating holidays in interfaith families can be. With vibrant and colorful illustrations by Carrie Kreitmann that help bring Sandler’s tale to life, readers of all backgrounds will discover a wonderful story of how learning about and appreciating different traditions can help to bring families and friends closer together.
Readers can purchase “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder” at bookstores everywhere. Available in paperback, hardcover and eBook, it can also be found online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the interfaith market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories