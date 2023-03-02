Author Leslie Sandler’s New Book, "Jacob and Bunny," Follows a Magic Easter Bunny Who is Taught About Passover by His New Friend and Joins in His Family's Celebration

Recent release “Jacob and Bunny: The Magic Easter Bunny Comes to Passover Seder,” from Covenant Books author Leslie Sandler, centers around a young boy named Jacob, who witnesses a Magic Easter bunny come to life on the way to celebrate Passover with his family. After inviting his new friend over to celebrate, Bunny learns all about different Passover traditions and celebrations.