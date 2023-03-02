Author Bryce E. Roberts’s New Book, "In the Hands of the Enemy," Reveals the Many Spiritual Enemies That Followers of Christ Must be Aware of
Recent release “In the Hands of the Enemy,” from Covenant Books author Bryce E. Roberts, is a poignant faith-based read that explores how demonic forces exist within modern society, aiming to destroy one's spirituality and sever their connection with God. Through his writings, Roberts calls readers to action to stand against these dangerous enemies and prepare themselves to defend their faith.
Arapahoe, WY, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bryce E. Roberts, who started a church on the Wind River Indian Reservation and pastored there for twenty-eight years before retiring, has completed his new book, “In the Hands of the Enemy: Increase knowledge of how the spiritual realm works, and how to defeat your spiritual enemies”: a captivating guide to understanding the forces present in the world that seek to destroy one’s soul and connection with God, and how to stop them from achieving their goals.
“Within the church, when we speak of the spiritual, we think mainly of our salvation, our continued growth and walk with Jesus, or how we can do ministry for Him,” writes Roberts. “All of this is a great blessing, but within the church, we forget there are demonic forces that need to be dealt with. Many in the church are intimidated by this aspect of ministry. I believe this to be true mainly because of not understanding how to use spiritual warfare against the demonic. Spiritual warfare is rejected by many, causing an inability to minister effectively within the church. Thankfully, more people are beginning to see and understand what is happening in the spiritual realm.
“Many people today have been involved in occult practices, witchcraft, New Age, drugs, sex, and have generational curses in their lives. They need to be delivered from the demonic spirits that they have been exposed to. You can watch many of their testimonies on YouTube.
“My hope is that this book may give some understanding to what many people are encountering in the church, as well as outside the church. Jesus has given us as Christians His authority to come against all the forces of darkness. He says that nothing, by any means, shall hurt us. This should give us the boldness we need in ministering to the people who are being held in the hands of the enemy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bryce E. Roberts’s new book is a profound call to action for followers of Christ to arm themselves with important knowledge of how to defeat one’s spiritual enemies that threaten their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “In the Hands of the Enemy: Increase knowledge of how the spiritual realm works, and how to defeat your spiritual enemies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
