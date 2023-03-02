Author Bryce E. Roberts’s New Book, "In the Hands of the Enemy," Reveals the Many Spiritual Enemies That Followers of Christ Must be Aware of

Recent release “In the Hands of the Enemy,” from Covenant Books author Bryce E. Roberts, is a poignant faith-based read that explores how demonic forces exist within modern society, aiming to destroy one's spirituality and sever their connection with God. Through his writings, Roberts calls readers to action to stand against these dangerous enemies and prepare themselves to defend their faith.