Harry Aslan’s Newly Released "Onward, Heavenward" is an Engaging Resource for a Bite-Sized Encouragement of Faith
“Onward, Heavenward,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Aslan, is a concise and enjoyable discussion of key components of the Christian faith that is certain to encourage and empower.
New York, NY, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Onward, Heavenward”: a delightfully formatted introduction to challenging questions of faith. “Onward, Heavenward” is the creation of published author Harry Aslan, who has a Master’s degree in Literae Humaniores (philosophy, literature, and history) from the University of Oxford, England and is a multiple author, specializing in religious work.
Aslan shares, “In this mini alpha course of six bite-sized chapters, you will discover:
• How God is synonymous with love…
• The benefits of leading a Christian life…
• The truth behind Jesus’s resurrection…
• The reality of heaven and hell…
• Four powerful prayers for salvation and the need for missionary work…
• A 'crowning glory' parting thought, and
• The power of Confession and Holy Communion…
Passionately and persuasively argued. A gem of a booklet.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Aslan’s new book opens the doors for discussion as readers reflect on the articulate discussion within.
Aslan shares in hope of aiding others to find and nurture a committed relationship with God by laying out a clear, concise argument for the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “Onward, Heavenward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Onward, Heavenward,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories