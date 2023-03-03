Author Bill Griego’s Newly Released "Downloads from God" is a Stirring and Engaging Assortment of Poems to Inspire Readers to Grow in Their Faith and Christ's Teachings
“Downloads from God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Griego, is a series of faith-based poems aimed at bringing readers closer together with God, allowing him to speak with them and provide the strength to survive all of life's challenges. Accompanied by Griego's works, readers will walk in the light of the Lord through the darkest of moments to receive his ultimate blessings.
Garland, TX, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Downloads from God”: a profound series of poems to help readers open their hearts and minds to messages from the Lord. “Downloads from God” is the creation of published author Bill Griego, a loving husband and great-grandfather who currently works in the IT department of a major telecommunication company.
“This book follows along the same vein as [my] first publication, ‘He Still Speaks,’” writes Griego. “It is a prime example of the fact that if we listen, God will speak to us. [My] hope is that God will download something to everyone who reads the pages within. After being faithful to words of encouragement from others and agreeing to publish the first book, the poems came more frequently. This principle Jesus taught in the parable of the talents. To those who are faithful and use their talents, more will be given. As you read this collection of poems, pray that God will indeed download to you. There will be tough times in our lives, but if we allow God to download to us, we will come out in victory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Griego’s new book is an enlightening read that will encourage readers to forge a strong relationship with God and look towards him in times of struggle for courage and strength. Through his writings, Griego will show readers the incredible wisdom that one can glean from Jesus’s teachings and by opening their hearts to the word of God.
Consumers can purchase “Downloads from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Downloads from God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
