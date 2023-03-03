Author Bill Griego’s Newly Released "Downloads from God" is a Stirring and Engaging Assortment of Poems to Inspire Readers to Grow in Their Faith and Christ's Teachings

“Downloads from God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Griego, is a series of faith-based poems aimed at bringing readers closer together with God, allowing him to speak with them and provide the strength to survive all of life's challenges. Accompanied by Griego's works, readers will walk in the light of the Lord through the darkest of moments to receive his ultimate blessings.