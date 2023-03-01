American Development Partners® Announces Massive National Development Program for Orthagenex®
The deal includes $1.5 Billion in real estate investment and the opening of more than 400 treatment centers across the nation over the next seven years.
American Development Partners®, a Nashville, TN-based full-service development firm, has announced the exclusive development agreement with Orthagenex® which will include the construction of over 400 new two and three-tenant Orthagenex® treatment centers across the country making it the fastest growing regenerative medicine medical group in the country. Orthagenex® will offer a range of cutting-edge FDA cleared regenerative orthopedic medical treatments to address musculoskeletal injuries and other long-term injury conditions with the mission of preventing or postponing invasive surgeries through advanced regenerative orthopedic medicine interventions. Orthagenex® centers will offer a full suite of regenerative treatment options and a range of additional MSK treatment options with advanced on-site lab processing techniques and an imaging center for on-site diagnostics.
The first new locations are slated to be constructed in Illinois with multiple locations identified in FL, TX, TN, GA, UT, OH, and AZ. The deal: American Development Partners® has a projected real estate, construction, and design investment value of over $1.5 Billion.
Based on strategic and long-standing private equity/debt relationships of American Development Partners, Orthagenex® has substantial capitalization allowing for the execution of a 7-year strategic plan designed to disruptive, innovative, and paradigm shift the way healthcare is practiced and delivered to patients in this category of medicine.
"In addition to their vision, leadership, and integrity, Orthagenex® has an incredible executive team of industry leaders proven track records in the healthcare space," says American Development Partners.
American Development Partners® has an exclusive development relationship with Orthagenex® and will drive all aspects of development, construction, and capital of all new locations across the country. “It was an educated decision to select ADP as our exclusive developer,” says Will Bozeman, CEO of Orthagenex®. “They have a proven track record of execution and the ability to deliver projects on time and within budget!”
About American Development Partners
American Development Partners® (ADP) is a full-service development, general contractor (all 50 states), architectural/design, and private equity firm based in Nashville TN. ADP provides a 100% turnkey funding solution that allows industry-proven multi-unit operators to grow their business without using any of their capital allowing our operating partners to truly focus on running the very best organization possible and developing their organizational infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.americandevelopmentpartners.com.
About Orthagenex®
Orthagenex® facilities will offer cutting-edge FDA-cleared regenerative medicine treatments for a range of musculoskeletal conditions with the objective of preventing or prolonging the need for conventional surgical procedures. Orthagenex® is headquartered in Mesa Arizona and will engage in a national rollout strategy to provide coverage to the majority of the US population. Under the direction of Will Bozeman, CEO, Orthagenex® is poised to become the largest single entity regenerative medicine provider group in the United States and ultimately the largest regenerative medicine medical treatment organization in the world. For more information, visit: www.orthagenex.com.
Contact
Manny Butera
615-818-6982
