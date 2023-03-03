Author Stephanie Anderson's New Audiobook, "Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity," Describes the Author’s Process of Strengthening Her Faith
Recent audiobook release “Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity,” from Audiobook Network author Stephanie Anderson, is an inspiring memoir that shares the author’s difficult journey, getting through abuse, self-hate, grief, relationships, ministry, and more.
Melbourne, FL, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Anderson, who lives in Florida, has completed her new audiobook, “Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity”: an impactful and uplifting memoir that shares the author’s life-changing journey into faith.
Stephanie has attended several different types of churches over the years. She has helped plant two churches and worked in church administration and creative design for nine years. Stephanie is a wife and mother of two kids on earth and three in heaven. While “Uniquely Made” is her first book, she has been writing about her faith on blogs for over ten years.
Stephanie writes, “God let me know and wants you to know that those thoughts of inadequacy are just lies from the enemy, the devil, who wants to stop you from reaching your full potential. That is why it’s so important to share your story and that is why I wrote this book. If my experiences can encourage just one person and let that person know that they are not alone and that others have gone through something similar, then this book has fulfilled its purpose.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephanie Anderson’s new audiobook is an inspirational book that offers hope to listeners experiencing similar situations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity” by Stephanie Anderson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Stephanie has attended several different types of churches over the years. She has helped plant two churches and worked in church administration and creative design for nine years. Stephanie is a wife and mother of two kids on earth and three in heaven. While “Uniquely Made” is her first book, she has been writing about her faith on blogs for over ten years.
Stephanie writes, “God let me know and wants you to know that those thoughts of inadequacy are just lies from the enemy, the devil, who wants to stop you from reaching your full potential. That is why it’s so important to share your story and that is why I wrote this book. If my experiences can encourage just one person and let that person know that they are not alone and that others have gone through something similar, then this book has fulfilled its purpose.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephanie Anderson’s new audiobook is an inspirational book that offers hope to listeners experiencing similar situations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity” by Stephanie Anderson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories