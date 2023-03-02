WealthVP Introduces 2.0 Version of Platform with New Community and Capabilities
WealthVP, a private family office investor community that connects individuals with founders for investment opportunities, releases a new software version with improved capabilities.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WealthVP, the leading platform for family office investors and founders to connect, today announced its new version 2.0, bringing with it a private community for both investors and founders, as well as increased matching capabilities and data rooms for deals.
"We are exceptionally excited about the latest release that adds a whole host of community and features to help founders and family office investors connect with each other to foster opportunities," said Leif Hartwig, CEO, of WealthVP.
The new features of WealthVP 2.0 include:
Private Community for Investors and Founders – WealthVP 2.0 adds a private community for both investors and founders, keeping investors secure and in their own private community but also allowing them to connect with the company founders they are interested in. This community is separate from the rest of the platform and provides a safe, secure space for founders and investors to discuss potential deals. Company founders additionally have their own private community to share ideas on how to best grow a start-up.
Increased Matching Capabilities – WealthVP 2.0 also increases the matching capabilities between investors and founders, making it easier for founders to find the right investor for their investment opportunity. This includes an improved search function and more detailed filtering options.
Data Rooms for Deals – WealthVP 2.0 also adds data rooms for deals, allowing founders and investors to share deal data.
WealthVP 2.0 is now available for those that join the platform at www.wealthvp.com.
Concierge Services
In addition to our new features, what continues to make WealthVP stand out from the competition is our concierge services. We have concierges that help make key introductions for our participants to help facilitate deals and improve overall effectiveness.
About WealthVP:
WealthVP is a platform that connects investors and founders, providing them with the tools they need to easily find and connect with potential family office investors. WealthVP is used by investors, private investors, family offices and founders. In addition to our software, we also have concierge services to help connect people together. WealthVP is the only service that has software plus concierge services to foster deals between private family office investors and founders. For questions you can reach our Chief Experience Officer at apryl@wealthvp.com.
"We are exceptionally excited about the latest release that adds a whole host of community and features to help founders and family office investors connect with each other to foster opportunities," said Leif Hartwig, CEO, of WealthVP.
The new features of WealthVP 2.0 include:
Private Community for Investors and Founders – WealthVP 2.0 adds a private community for both investors and founders, keeping investors secure and in their own private community but also allowing them to connect with the company founders they are interested in. This community is separate from the rest of the platform and provides a safe, secure space for founders and investors to discuss potential deals. Company founders additionally have their own private community to share ideas on how to best grow a start-up.
Increased Matching Capabilities – WealthVP 2.0 also increases the matching capabilities between investors and founders, making it easier for founders to find the right investor for their investment opportunity. This includes an improved search function and more detailed filtering options.
Data Rooms for Deals – WealthVP 2.0 also adds data rooms for deals, allowing founders and investors to share deal data.
WealthVP 2.0 is now available for those that join the platform at www.wealthvp.com.
Concierge Services
In addition to our new features, what continues to make WealthVP stand out from the competition is our concierge services. We have concierges that help make key introductions for our participants to help facilitate deals and improve overall effectiveness.
About WealthVP:
WealthVP is a platform that connects investors and founders, providing them with the tools they need to easily find and connect with potential family office investors. WealthVP is used by investors, private investors, family offices and founders. In addition to our software, we also have concierge services to help connect people together. WealthVP is the only service that has software plus concierge services to foster deals between private family office investors and founders. For questions you can reach our Chief Experience Officer at apryl@wealthvp.com.
Contact
WealthVPContact
Apryl Syed
916-206-4776
www.wealthvp.com
Apryl Syed
916-206-4776
www.wealthvp.com
Categories