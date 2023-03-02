Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty.
Bridgeport, WV, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Why Joe is running for Congress
“As a former US Army First Sergeant with 20 Years of distinguished military service, I stood in the gap as a firewall to defend freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. I cannot stand idly by watching our founding principles and our American Way of Life be destroyed by career politicians, entrenched political families, -woke- corporations, and special interest groups. I intend to meet this leftist effort head-on and affect change through principled leadership and effective representation of West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. This representation will align with the principles enshrined within the United States Constitution and shared by my fellow West Virginians.”
As a native son of West Virginia, Joe understands the heart and soul of West Virginia. With gratitude, Joe appreciates everything our state has to offer this great country; our natural beauty and abundant energy resources, the manufacturing, technology, and research sectors, the renewable resources of the state's woodlands, and the diverse farming and agriculture basins across the state. “West Virginians want principled, experienced, and effective leadership at the congressional level and I have that requisite experience; I am that leader that is capable of creating a representative synergy between the federal level through the state to local and municipal levels of government.” Joe knows this approach is necessary to ensure that all communities of the Second District are equally engaged to cultivate success for all of West Virginia.
As an America First Constitutional Conservative, Joe’s mission is to undertake the challenges facing my fellow West Virginians. “As the Elected Representative of the 2nd Congressional District, I will resolve to serve faithfully, with integrity and dignity. Furthermore, I will ensure that all legislation aligns with, and focuses on an America First Policy while upholding the stated principles of the United States Constitution.
“West Virginians want a choice in leadership and are not looking to employ a resurgent political family positioning for a career in Washington. Nor do we want out-of-state folks using West Virginia to engage in a political career.” Joe knows that West Virginians want a Representative that understands the diverse communities of West Virginia and has experienced leadership versus just political aspirations. “I will always fight to protect the rights enshrined within the United States Constitution and will engage, with haste, those who attempt to denigrate and dismantle our Way of Life and attack our republic or the great State of West Virginia.”
“As a former US Army First Sergeant with 20 Years of distinguished military service, I stood in the gap as a firewall to defend freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. I cannot stand idly by watching our founding principles and our American Way of Life be destroyed by career politicians, entrenched political families, -woke- corporations, and special interest groups. I intend to meet this leftist effort head-on and affect change through principled leadership and effective representation of West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. This representation will align with the principles enshrined within the United States Constitution and shared by my fellow West Virginians.”
As a native son of West Virginia, Joe understands the heart and soul of West Virginia. With gratitude, Joe appreciates everything our state has to offer this great country; our natural beauty and abundant energy resources, the manufacturing, technology, and research sectors, the renewable resources of the state's woodlands, and the diverse farming and agriculture basins across the state. “West Virginians want principled, experienced, and effective leadership at the congressional level and I have that requisite experience; I am that leader that is capable of creating a representative synergy between the federal level through the state to local and municipal levels of government.” Joe knows this approach is necessary to ensure that all communities of the Second District are equally engaged to cultivate success for all of West Virginia.
As an America First Constitutional Conservative, Joe’s mission is to undertake the challenges facing my fellow West Virginians. “As the Elected Representative of the 2nd Congressional District, I will resolve to serve faithfully, with integrity and dignity. Furthermore, I will ensure that all legislation aligns with, and focuses on an America First Policy while upholding the stated principles of the United States Constitution.
“West Virginians want a choice in leadership and are not looking to employ a resurgent political family positioning for a career in Washington. Nor do we want out-of-state folks using West Virginia to engage in a political career.” Joe knows that West Virginians want a Representative that understands the diverse communities of West Virginia and has experienced leadership versus just political aspirations. “I will always fight to protect the rights enshrined within the United States Constitution and will engage, with haste, those who attempt to denigrate and dismantle our Way of Life and attack our republic or the great State of West Virginia.”
Contact
Campaign to Elect Joe EarleyContact
Joe Earley
681-622-9056
https://joeearley4wv.com
Lucy M. Johnson PhD, Treasurer
lucymjohnson@proton.me
Joe Earley
681-622-9056
https://joeearley4wv.com
Lucy M. Johnson PhD, Treasurer
lucymjohnson@proton.me
Categories