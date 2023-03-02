Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty.