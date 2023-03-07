The 23rd African American Women in Cinema Virtual Film Festival is Pleased to Announce the “AAWIC Trailer of the Year Award”
Filmmakers/Webisode/Content Creators will have the opportunity to submit their trailer for an opportunity to win AAWIC’s Trailer of the Year Award Sponsored by Biggs-v-Biggs and supported by SoundSurf.com and the Independent Film School.
New York, NY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As Founder and President of African American Women in Cinema (AAWIC), Terra Renee, prepares for AAWIC’s 23rd Virtual Film Festival, she is pleased to announce the "AAWIC Trailer of the Year Award."
Sponsored by Biggs-v-Biggs and Supported by Sound Surf.com and the Independent Film School, filmmakers/Webisode/Content Creators will have the opportunity to submit their trailer for an opportunity to win the AAWIC Trailer of the Year Award. To submit your trailer visit https://soundsurf.com/station/AAWICTrailer and click on AAWIC Trailer of the Year. In order to enter, your film/Webisode/Series must have been completed by 2021 or can be a current work in progress. Films/Webisode/Series that is submitted must include a woman of color Writer, Director or Producer.
The global viewing audience will view and vote for the "Trailer of the Year." The trailer that receives the most votes will win the "AAWIC Trailer of the Year Award." The submission is complementary, and filmmakers may upload multiple entries, however each entry must be for a different film.
Ms. Renee is further excited to share that the 23rd AAWIC Film Festival Early Bird Discount Festival All Access Pass is now available for purchase. This historic event will feature the premier on Opening Night of the highly anticipated film, "Bobby's Kids." This story by celebrated filmmaker, Brandi Mitchell, is about how one man empowered a whole generation of inner-city Detroit kids to see the possibility of going to college through music. The historic program will honor prominent industry professionals including Sierra McDonald of WE tv, and the Iconic Actress and Comedian, Marsha Warfield. In addition, it will include workshops on screenplay writing along with independent films from women filmmakers of color and a showcase of the next generation of filmmakers.
You can get your Early Bird discount Festival All Access Pass today by visiting the link below. After March 8th, the Festival All Access pass will be $80.00. The festival platform charges a surcharge fee per ticket purchase.
Visit African American Women In Cinema.
