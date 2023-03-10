De’Nasha Jackson’s Newly Released "Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story" is an Easy-to-Follow Exploration of the Creation Story
“Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author De’Nasha Jackson, is an enjoyable opportunity to help young readers begin to build the foundation for a lifelong connection with God.
Lafayette, LA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story”: a vibrant celebration of the wonders in God’s creation. “Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story” is the creation of published author De’Nasha Jackson, a native of Louisiana and graduate of Louisiana State University-Eunice.
Jackson shares, “In this book, you will learn and see the beautiful creations of the world created by God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, De’Nasha Jackson’s new book will delight and engage the imagination as young readers begin to wonder about the world around them.
Jackson shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in finding connection and fulfillment on their spiritual paths.
Consumers can purchase “Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
