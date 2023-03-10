Author Kay Andersen Zaugg and Illustrator Sally Bigelow Rydalch’s New Book, "Christ's Jerusalem Appearance," Explores Two Stories from Scripture That Mark Christ's Return
Recent release “Christ's Jerusalem Appearance,” from Covenant Books author Kay Andersen Zaugg and illustrator Sally Bigelow Rydalch, is an adaptation of the promised events found within the Bible that announce the return of Christ, brought to life through Zaugg's gift of prose and Rydalch's eye-catching
Roy, UT, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kay Andersen Zaugg, who served with her husband for three and a half years in China and India as service missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and illustrator Sally Bigelow Rydalch, who graduated as valedictorian from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, have completed their new book, “Christ's Jerusalem Appearance”: a beautiful illustrated poem that recounts the moments foretold within Scripture that will herald the second coming of Christ.
Zaugg shares, “Before Jesus Christ comes in glory to the whole earth, He will make an appearance in Jerusalem to the Jewish nation. This book is a poetic and artistic interpretation of these scriptural events, beginning with the testimony of the Two Witnesses, culminating with Jesus Christ disclosing Himself to the Jewish Nation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kay Andersen Zaugg’s new book is inspired by an evening of prayer, during which time the author asked the Lord if there was anything he wanted her to write about specifically. After her head was immediately filled with two Biblical stories, Zaugg got to work turning these pieces of Scripture into poetry to share with readers from all walks of life.
Accompanied by vibrant and stunning artwork from Rydalch, “Christ’s Jerusalem Appearance” is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover the promised events that will mark Christ’s return to the holy city he once roamed.
Readers can purchase “Christ's Jerusalem Appearance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Zaugg shares, “Before Jesus Christ comes in glory to the whole earth, He will make an appearance in Jerusalem to the Jewish nation. This book is a poetic and artistic interpretation of these scriptural events, beginning with the testimony of the Two Witnesses, culminating with Jesus Christ disclosing Himself to the Jewish Nation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kay Andersen Zaugg’s new book is inspired by an evening of prayer, during which time the author asked the Lord if there was anything he wanted her to write about specifically. After her head was immediately filled with two Biblical stories, Zaugg got to work turning these pieces of Scripture into poetry to share with readers from all walks of life.
Accompanied by vibrant and stunning artwork from Rydalch, “Christ’s Jerusalem Appearance” is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover the promised events that will mark Christ’s return to the holy city he once roamed.
Readers can purchase “Christ's Jerusalem Appearance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories