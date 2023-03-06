NC Chips Manufacturer Tackles Food Waste & Emissions Through Sustainability
Southern Snacks, an NC snack company, has announced its commitment to reducing food waste and promoting sustainability through its line of snacks made from rescued "imperfect" sweet potatoes that would otherwise go to waste. The company is working towards reducing methane emissions from food waste sent to landfills by sourcing its ingredients locally and baking its snacks with organic coconut oil. By supporting Southern Snacks, consumers help sustainability and get better-for-you snacks.
Apex, NC, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Southern Snacks, a North Carolina-based snack company, is proud to announce its solution to the food waste and emission problem by using sustainably sourced imperfect sweet potatoes from local farms. The company is committed to reducing food waste and promoting sustainability through its line of sweet potato chips made from rescued "imperfect" potatoes that would otherwise go to waste.
According to estimates, up to 40% of the food produced in the United States goes to waste, resulting in methane emissions contributing to global warming and climate change.
By using these imperfect sweet potatoes, Southern Snacks is helping reduce methane emissions from food waste sent to landfills. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, up to 28 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, making it a significant contributor to climate change.
"Our goal is to continue to innovate and create delicious snacks that promote sustainability and help reduce food waste," said Liliana Cantrell, Co-founder. "We believe in sustainability, good nutrition, and delicious snacks that positively impact the planet."
By supporting Southern Snacks, consumers are not only getting a delicious snack option but also helping to reduce food waste and promote sustainability.
Southern Snacks are available in stores and online. To learn more about Southern Snacks and the company's commitment to sustainability and fighting climate change, visit https://southernsnacks.us.
About Southern Snacks:
Southern Snacks is a snack company co-founded by two industry veterans, dedicated to reducing food waste, promoting sustainability, and granting access to advanced nutrition.
For media inquiries contact
info@southernsnacks.us
