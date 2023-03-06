NC Chips Manufacturer Tackles Food Waste & Emissions Through Sustainability

Southern Snacks, an NC snack company, has announced its commitment to reducing food waste and promoting sustainability through its line of snacks made from rescued "imperfect" sweet potatoes that would otherwise go to waste. The company is working towards reducing methane emissions from food waste sent to landfills by sourcing its ingredients locally and baking its snacks with organic coconut oil. By supporting Southern Snacks, consumers help sustainability and get better-for-you snacks.