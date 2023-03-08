FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
San Jose, CA, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FlexTouch Technologies Co. ("FlexTouch"), a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications.
Due to their advantages such as eye-friendly display and low power consumption, e-books are quickly becoming the popular choice for electronic reading devices, especially for students. However, compared to devices with LCD displays, several challenges remain that prevent e-books from being more widely adopted. For example, e-books require brighter and whiter backgrounds; the current approach requires two separate solutions for stylus and finger touch; e-book panels emit more electronic noise than LCD displays and require the touch sensor to be more noise tolerant.
FlexTouch copper-based metal mesh sensors provide the lowest sheet resistance and highest signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), which offer the best touch performance for e-books. Because copper-based touch sensors simultaneously provide stylus and finger touch, they eliminate the need for a second touch layer, thus lowering the overall product thickness and cost. FlexTouch’s substrate for e-books is brighter and whiter, thus improving the cosmetics of the product. In addition, FlexTouch can manufacture sensors with sub-3-micron line width, which further improves product cosmetics.
“We continue to innovate and diversify our product offering,” says Esat Yilmaz, CTO of FlexTouch. “e-book is an important market for FlexTouch. By combining our expertise in product design, process control, and material development, we optimized our metal mesh touch sensor solution to provide the best solution for the e-book market.”
About FlexTouch
FlexTouch is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative touch sensors enabling touch display devices for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, automotive, and industrial control devices. FlexTouch Technologies was founded in California, with R&D offices in Silicon Valley and manufacturing facilities in Wuzhen, China.
