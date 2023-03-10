Bart Gundy’s Newly Released “Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject” is a Helpful Resource for Readers Seeking a Deeper Understanding of the Bible
“Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bart Gundy, is a detailed study of various scripture organized in a manner easily referenced depending on the topic at hand.
Wesley Chapel, FL, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject”: an articulate guide to referencing key scripture. “Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject” is the creation of published author Bart Gundy, a proud father of four, grandfather to five, and Air Force veteran.
Gundy shares, “These are some scriptures listed by subject to make it somewhat easier to find than searching the Book. You will find some of your favorite scriptures and some that are not. Some may be scriptures you haven’t heard in a while or ever. Hopefully it will bring some joy and peace to your life. Hopefully you will learn from this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bart Gundy’s new book provides readers with an engaging opportunity for clarity and quick reference of key scripture.
Gundy shares in hopes of aiding other students of the Bible in their pursuit of deepening their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some of Your Favorite Scriptures by Subject,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
