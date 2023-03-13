Curtis Carr’s Newly Released “The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel” is an Articulate Study of the First Book of Samuel
“The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Carr, brings a fresh perspective on a key transitional component of God’s word.
Christiansburg, VA, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of First Samuel. “The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel” is the creation of published author Curtis Carr, a dedicated husband and father who has been involved in the praise and worship ministry, youth ministry, children’s church, an Evangelistic ministry, and over forty years of music ministry.
Carr shares, “King David was a man after God’s own heart. Have you ever wondered what God saw in David—or, rather, the characteristics that David exhibited for God to adorn him with this title? David was not perfect or absent of sin but called, appointed, and anointed by God just like every Christian believer. The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel details these characteristics along with other relevant and insightful revelations from God’s word using the Old Testament book of 1 Samuel. You and I can be Christians after God’s own heart and excel in personal growth—even better than David—as we have within us God’s Holy Spirit. Build up yourself in God, and advance in your Christian faith with this understanding and other messages. Look at the story of David and Goliath in a new light relevant to your Christian walk today. Discover how the children of Israel are a type and shadow of our Christian life now.
“God’s heart begins with prayer and communion. Every believer should make prayer a lifelong learning experience. Hannah demonstrates how every Christian should be vitally connected to God through prayer. Samuel, the priest and prophet, uses his life to convey how we belong to God wholly and totally. Any believer who gives up his life to Jesus will know the meaning of losing his life to gain the whole world. We have been born again and handed over to his providence. We experience the heart of disobedience through Saul’s reign as king and then David’s heart of obedience as a shepherd, giant slayer, covenant brother, and anointed king—a man after God’s own heart. Their experiences together reveal to us the heart after God’s heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Carr’s new book is a compelling biblical study tool that brings clarity and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart After God’s Heart: Messages from First Samuel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
