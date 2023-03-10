Author Jennifer Turner’s New Book, "From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary," is a Series of Scripture Passages That Brought Hope to the Author When She Needed It Most
Recent release “From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary: A 100-Day Devotional to Restoration, Wholeness and Freedom,” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Turner is a profound series of Scripture passages and a reflection on how each one helped the author through a moment of crisis. Turner bares her soul in this personal journey of faith to help others who find themselves struggling as she once was.
Lowell, NC, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Turner, who resides in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area with her husband, their three children, and their dog, has completed her new book, “From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary: A 100-Day Devotional to Restoration, Wholeness and Freedom”: a powerful collection of Scripture passages that provided Turner with the healing strength necessary to pull herself from the darkness of her despair and see the guiding light of the Lord.
“In ‘From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary,’ [I reveal] how to go from living life in defeat and agony to finding lasting hope and freedom. By allowing God and others to enter into [my] suffering, [I] learned invaluable lessons that brought [me] out of the darkness,” writes Turner. “Begin to debunk the lies that hold you back and live a life of restoration today in this hundred-day devotional.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Turner’s new book is a powerful tool to help those who view themselves as broken and defective, as Turner once saw herself. By showing how God’s words touched her heart and lifted her from her lowest point, Turner aims to show her readers the hope that flows from the Lord to wash away whatever obstacle one is facing.
Readers can purchase “From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary: A 100-Day Devotional to Restoration, Wholeness and Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
