Author Jennifer Turner’s New Book, "From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary," is a Series of Scripture Passages That Brought Hope to the Author When She Needed It Most

Recent release “From the Psych Ward to the Sanctuary: A 100-Day Devotional to Restoration, Wholeness and Freedom,” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Turner is a profound series of Scripture passages and a reflection on how each one helped the author through a moment of crisis. Turner bares her soul in this personal journey of faith to help others who find themselves struggling as she once was.