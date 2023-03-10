M. Div. Author Clifford L Swanson’s New Nook “The Mystery of God’s Holiness” is a Poignant Tool Aimed at Helping Readers Grow in Their Relationship with God Through Jesus

The recent release of “The Mystery of God's Holiness: God's Good News for the Gentiles,” from Covenant Books by Clifford Swanson, is a powerful, faith-based read that takes a look at the different qualities of God's holiness and divinity while also providing a history of how Christ's church and teachings have spread globally.