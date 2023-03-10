M. Div. Author Clifford L Swanson’s New Nook “The Mystery of God’s Holiness” is a Poignant Tool Aimed at Helping Readers Grow in Their Relationship with God Through Jesus
The recent release of “The Mystery of God's Holiness: God's Good News for the Gentiles,” from Covenant Books by Clifford Swanson, is a powerful, faith-based read that takes a look at the different qualities of God's holiness and divinity while also providing a history of how Christ's church and teachings have spread globally.
Lansdowne, PA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Retired Presbyterian minister Clifford L. Swanson, M. Div. is a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who graduated from Wheaton College and Fuller Theological Seminary, and has just completed his new book, “The Mystery of God's Holiness: God's Good News for the Gentiles.” This book provides a thorough overview of the beginnings of Christ’s church, as told through Holy Scripture, to help readers grow in their faith in God and his Son, Jesus Christ.
“‘The Mystery of God’s Holiness: God’s Good News for the Gentiles’ contains two threads that run throughout the entire Bible,” writes Swanson. “It illuminates for the reader the origins and spread of God’s holiness, from the day God told Moses that his feet were standing on holy ground, to the time the creatures in the apostle John’s book of Revelation cry, 'Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God, the Almighty.'"
“It also sheds light on God’s extension of the good news from Palestine to all nations of the earth. For when Jesus Christ confronted Paul and he was converted on the Road to Damascus, Jesus appointed him as his apostle to the Gentiles. So Paul devoted the rest of his life to spreading the Good News and founding Christian churches throughout the Roman Empire. The result is that this Good News has gone from the Roman Empire to Europe, Britain, North and South America, and around the entire world. The 'Mystery of God's Holiness' also provides what one might call a minicourse on church history, from the time of Jesus to the present day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clifford Swanson’s new book is designed for Christian and non-Christian readers alike, and explores the qualities of God’s holiness that have been revealed over time to his followers. Through his writings, Swanson hopes to bring readers closer to God through Christ, and provide them with a better understanding of, and appreciation for, how God’s holiness and the saving grace of Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross were able to bring about the Church of Christ and spread the Christian faith throughout the entire world.
Readers can purchase “The Mystery of God's Holiness: God's Good News for the Gentiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Mystery of God’s Holiness: God’s Good News for the Gentiles’ contains two threads that run throughout the entire Bible,” writes Swanson. “It illuminates for the reader the origins and spread of God’s holiness, from the day God told Moses that his feet were standing on holy ground, to the time the creatures in the apostle John’s book of Revelation cry, 'Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God, the Almighty.'"
“It also sheds light on God’s extension of the good news from Palestine to all nations of the earth. For when Jesus Christ confronted Paul and he was converted on the Road to Damascus, Jesus appointed him as his apostle to the Gentiles. So Paul devoted the rest of his life to spreading the Good News and founding Christian churches throughout the Roman Empire. The result is that this Good News has gone from the Roman Empire to Europe, Britain, North and South America, and around the entire world. The 'Mystery of God's Holiness' also provides what one might call a minicourse on church history, from the time of Jesus to the present day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clifford Swanson’s new book is designed for Christian and non-Christian readers alike, and explores the qualities of God’s holiness that have been revealed over time to his followers. Through his writings, Swanson hopes to bring readers closer to God through Christ, and provide them with a better understanding of, and appreciation for, how God’s holiness and the saving grace of Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross were able to bring about the Church of Christ and spread the Christian faith throughout the entire world.
Readers can purchase “The Mystery of God's Holiness: God's Good News for the Gentiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories