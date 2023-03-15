The Art of Sound: Introducing the OPUS-QUAD
New all-in-one DJ system creates harmony between beautiful design and playability. Evolved features include standalone 4-deck playback and support for multiple sound sources. A spectacular DJ experience you can harness to inspire your audience in any space or location.
Newbury, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Djkit.com announces the release of the OPUS-QUAD from its Pioneer DJ brand. Creating harmony between design and playability, it includes new and evolved features such as a standalone 4-deck playback.
The OPUS-QUAD has a unique design, with a radiating shape that features a sloping top plate and curved edge at the front. It’s designed to not only look sophisticated but also to enable comfortable and intuitive operation.
For the first time ever on a Pioneer DJ all-in-one DJ system, the OPUS-QUAD offers standalone 4-deck playback to enable versatile DJ performances. And with support for various media types, giving total flexibility to play the way you like.
Urgent song request? Find tracks in even the biggest music libraries using the large touch display and the new rotary selector on the OPUS-QUAD. The layout of the deck sections is designed to make performing comfortable and easy and each has a display to keep an eye on the track information. With zone output, you have the option to output sound that’s separate from the master audio, giving you the choice of playing different music genres in different rooms of a venue from just one unit.
Standalone Versatile 4-Deck Unit for Versatile DJ Sets
“The OPUS-QUAD enables standalone playback from 4 decks for versatile DJ sets. This means you can play 4 tracks on 4 different decks at once, prepare tracks in advance, and even leave one deck free for last-minute requests - all from one device. You can also assign a different colour to each deck to match the jog wheel illumination, so you always know which deck you're playing from.” – Pioneer DJ
The OPUS-QUAD introduces an entirely fresh approach to DJ equipment that harmonizes design and playability. Raising the level of elegance in musical direction and the space the music fills, it helps create a special experience for your audience. Key features and attributes include:
· Harmony between design and playability - With a matte black finish and earth-coloured slits on the front and sides, the unit can enhance the aesthetics of any environment.
· Easy-to-use professional effects - The evolved effects on the OPUS-QUAD make it easy to add texture and tension to the music so you can hype up the crowd and personalise your sound with Beat FX.
·Support for multiple media sources to match different playing styles - Draw from various music libraries with just 1 OPUS-QUAD and you can even pair a mobile device via Bluetooth wireless technology – perfect if you want to quickly drop a request into your set.
·Rapid and accurate track search – even from the biggest collections - Find your tracks faster and more accurately than ever before with the freshly designed user interface with an electrostatic touch module.
·Optimized deck configuration and new Smart Cue - Take control of the music with a slick deck layout that includes a deck display and 8 Hot Cue buttons above each full-size jog wheel.
·High-quality comfortable sound - Designed to meet the needs of the increasingly diverse DJ scene, the OPUS-QUAD produces a high-quality sound that’s comfortable to listen to for long periods of time.
·Zone output for playing different music in different spaces - Thanks to the zone output, which can output sound that’s separate from the master, you can play different music in different rooms from just 1 OPUS-QUAD.
·rekordbox and Serato compatibility - Plug-and-play compatibility for rekordbox Performance mode and Serato DJ Pro is included with the OPUS-QUAD. You can simply plug in your PC/Mac running either application to get started – there’s no need for a license or subscription.
About djkit.com
djkit.com is the UK’s leading DJ retailer, offering an unrivalled range of over 35,000 products and packages for professional musicians and amateurs alike. The team prides itself on being right at the forefront of the industry, stocking only the most cutting-edge technology, offering the highest level of service, affordable DJ finance options and hosting regular events in conjunction with the industry elite.
