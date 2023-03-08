Dr. Tina J. Theriaque, MSN, RN, Named a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Brownwood, TX, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tina J. Theriaque, MSN, RN, of Brownwood, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dr. Tina J. Theriaque
Dr. Tina J. Theriaque is a RN case manager for Alpha Omega Hospice located in Brownwood, Texas. Alpha Omega Hospice provides compassionate physical, emotional and spiritual care to all age groups during the final stages of life. With over 25 years’ experience, Dr. Theriaque provides medical, surgical, and palliative health care to her patients. Theriaque is also an academic instructor of nursing at Instructional Connections, LLC and UT of Arlington.
“As an instructor, I am grateful to be able to share my knowledge in nursing, to assist in recruiting nurses and to help with the nursing shortage in America,” said Dr. Theriaque.
Prior to her current positions, Dr. Theriaque was a utilization review nurse for the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services, a RN supervisor for Chartwell Home Care and an RN case manager for Hendrick Health Systems.
Born December 5, 1966 in Abilene, Texas, Tina earned her D.N.P. from Walden University in 2018, her Master’s of Science in Nursing, Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing from Walden University in 2014; and her Associate of Science in Nursing, Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse from McMurry University in 1994. Tina’s licenses and certifications include RUG for Community Settings and IHI Open School Basic Certificate in Quality & Safety.
Dr. Theriaque is a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society and she is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish.
When she is not working, Tina enjoys family activities, boating and fishing.
For more information, visit www.linkedin.com/in/tina-theriaque-6a85ab60.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
