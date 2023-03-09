Multicraft & ROQ.US Announce Grand Opening of New Showroom in Chicago – 1907: The Chicago Printeasy

Major supplier of screen printing supplies Multicraft, Inc. and ROQ.US, provider of the finest automatic digital & screen printing equipment in the market, are coming together to launch a brand-new showroom in the Chicagoland area and invite You to the Grand Opening (coordinated by MADE Lab) March 31, 2023.