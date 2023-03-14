Authors H. Jocelyn Irving and Obie Pinckney’s New Book, “Footprints of Love Through Our Trials of Life: Real-Life Stories of Everyday Challenges,” is a Spiritual Work
Recent release “Footprints of Love Through Our Trials of Life: Real-Life Stories of Everyday Challenges,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors H. Jocelyn Irving and Obie Pinckney, is a compelling collection of thirty-three short stories of real-life experiences of others that highlight how the grace of God can bring confidence and stability to one’s life.
Glenarden, MD, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- H. Jocelyn Irving and Obie Pinckney have completed their new book, “Footprints of Love Through Our Trials of Life: Real-Life Stories of Everyday Challenges”: a captivating anthology that offers stories that reveal that God is always near, that His people are not walking this life alone, and that His power is more than sufficient to help His people overcome life’s challenges.
Rev. H. Jocelyn Irving is a senior partner and chief spiritual officer of Our Faithful Walk with God Ministry, LLC. She is the former associate rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, New Jersey, and is a retired rector of the Episcopal Church of the Atonement in Washington, DC. She was, for twenty-four years, an educator in the Paterson, New Jersey, public school system while attending Drew University, obtaining her Master of Divinity degree. She is the proud mother of Vian, Farrah, Herman III, and Christopher and grandmother of NahDirah, Vian, Nia, Jordan, Christian, Saniah, Christopher II, and Scarlet.
Obie Pinckney is a senior Partner and chief strategy officer of Our Faithful Walk with God Ministry, LLC. He is a retired business owner, lawyer, government executive, and an outspoken disciple of Jesus Christ. He earned degrees from South Carolina State University, American University, and Georgetown University Law Center. A resident of Glenarden, Maryland, he is the husband of Carolyn—father of Pennye and Pamela; grandfather of Nichelle, Nia, and Natalie; and great-grandfather of Zora.
The authors write, “Throughout the evolution of this book, we prayed to God to allow the Holy Spirit to guide us as we sought to deliver God’s unvarnished messages to the readers. We prayed that request over and over until we could clearly discern the answer to the question, ‘On what should this book be focused?’ The resultant purpose of this book is to present a diversity of life experiences of everyday people that illustrate how God intervened to guide them to practical solutions to seemingly hopeless problems. A second purpose is to enable the reader to recognize the opportunities that God’s grace offers us for spiritual reconciliation with God and the accompanying blessings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, H. Jocelyn Irving and Obie Pinckney’s riveting collection of stories inspires faith in readers, emphasizing the greatness of God’s love.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Footprints of Love Through Our Trials of Life: Real-Life Stories of Everyday Challenges” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Rev. H. Jocelyn Irving is a senior partner and chief spiritual officer of Our Faithful Walk with God Ministry, LLC. She is the former associate rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, New Jersey, and is a retired rector of the Episcopal Church of the Atonement in Washington, DC. She was, for twenty-four years, an educator in the Paterson, New Jersey, public school system while attending Drew University, obtaining her Master of Divinity degree. She is the proud mother of Vian, Farrah, Herman III, and Christopher and grandmother of NahDirah, Vian, Nia, Jordan, Christian, Saniah, Christopher II, and Scarlet.
Obie Pinckney is a senior Partner and chief strategy officer of Our Faithful Walk with God Ministry, LLC. He is a retired business owner, lawyer, government executive, and an outspoken disciple of Jesus Christ. He earned degrees from South Carolina State University, American University, and Georgetown University Law Center. A resident of Glenarden, Maryland, he is the husband of Carolyn—father of Pennye and Pamela; grandfather of Nichelle, Nia, and Natalie; and great-grandfather of Zora.
The authors write, “Throughout the evolution of this book, we prayed to God to allow the Holy Spirit to guide us as we sought to deliver God’s unvarnished messages to the readers. We prayed that request over and over until we could clearly discern the answer to the question, ‘On what should this book be focused?’ The resultant purpose of this book is to present a diversity of life experiences of everyday people that illustrate how God intervened to guide them to practical solutions to seemingly hopeless problems. A second purpose is to enable the reader to recognize the opportunities that God’s grace offers us for spiritual reconciliation with God and the accompanying blessings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, H. Jocelyn Irving and Obie Pinckney’s riveting collection of stories inspires faith in readers, emphasizing the greatness of God’s love.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Footprints of Love Through Our Trials of Life: Real-Life Stories of Everyday Challenges” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories