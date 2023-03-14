Author Bayyinah Collins’s New Book, “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!” is the Faith-Based Account of How the Author Discovered Salvation from a Life of Sin and Abuse

Recent release “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!” from Page Publishing author Bayyinah Collins, follows the author through her life's struggles that began at an early age and led her down a path of darkness and confusion. Readers will discover how, by placing her trust in God and allowing his light to wash over her, Collins was able to crawl out of the darkness and into the light.