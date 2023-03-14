Author Bayyinah Collins’s New Book, “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!” is the Faith-Based Account of How the Author Discovered Salvation from a Life of Sin and Abuse
Recent release “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!” from Page Publishing author Bayyinah Collins, follows the author through her life's struggles that began at an early age and led her down a path of darkness and confusion. Readers will discover how, by placing her trust in God and allowing his light to wash over her, Collins was able to crawl out of the darkness and into the light.
Middletown, CT, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bayyinah Collins, a newfound author and proud mother of two beautiful daughters, has completed her new book, “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!”: a profound memoir that reveals how a confused young girl grew up facing a world of struggles and abuse, but found her way towards hope through the Lord and his salvation.
Collins shares, “Through the ups and downs, the back and forth, the wavering, the confusion, the not being enough, the lies, the fear of not, the people-pleasing, the judgment of others, the naysayers, the people using me in so many countless ways, the disappointment in myself, the suicide thoughts, the awful experiences of my ways and others putting me through, even the church hurt, I realized without trials, there is no overcoming! You have to walk through to overcome. After all, it may not be necessary for you but only necessary to help others like you!”
Published by Page Publishing, Bayyinah Collins’s stirring tale reveals the author’s journey towards healing and hope as she opened her mind to the Lord’s ministry and allowed him to pull her out of the darkness. By sharing her story, Collins hopes to inspire others who find themselves in a similar situation she was once in to seek out Christ and build a relationship with him in order to repair their lives and work through the confusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “All Messed Up and Confused, but God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
