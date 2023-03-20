Diversity in Clinical Trials Summit 2023
Upcoming Diversity in Clinical Trials Summit Aims to Address Disparities and Improve Patient Outcomes.
Atlanta, GA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Sonar Clinical Research is proud to announce the upcoming Diversity in Clinical Trials Summit taking place on April 22, 2023 at 384 Northyards Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. The summit will focus on addressing the disparities in clinical trial participation and how they can be overcome to improve patient outcomes.
Clinical trials are critical for developing new treatments and therapies, but historically, minority and underrepresented populations have been underrepresented in clinical trials. This lack of diversity has led to disparities in healthcare outcomes for these communities, and addressing this issue is essential to ensure that all patients receive the best possible care.
The Diversity in Clinical Trials Summit will bring together leading experts and stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry, academia, patient advocacy groups, and regulatory agencies to discuss the strategies for improving diversity in clinical trials. The event will feature keynote presentations, and panel discussions, providing attendees with opportunities to learn from peers, share insights, and collaborate on solutions.
"We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse group of experts and stakeholders to discuss this critical issue," said Vincent Akinola MD, President of Sonar Clinical Research. "By working together, we can identify best practices and strategies for ensuring that clinical trials are more inclusive and representative of all patient populations, which will ultimately lead to better health outcomes for everyone."
Registration for the Diversity in Clinical Trials Summit is now open. For more information, please visit www.sonarcr.com.
Contact:
Sonar Clinical Research
info@sonarcr.com
