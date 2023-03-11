Automated Craft Beverage Company Receives Expanded Backing from Restaurant Industry Leaders and Investors

Botrista Beverages is excited to announce food and beverage industry talent Mark Hatch as its newest Advisory Board member. Hatch joins Botrista’s bright-minded board members who share longstanding success in the food and beverage industry. Former Red Lobster President and CEO of 14 years, Kim Lopdrup, and CEO at Firehouse Subs and former leader with Burger King Corp, Don Fox, also hold seats on the automated craft beverage company's board.