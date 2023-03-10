Using Credit Unions to Finance Commercial Real Estate Episode 37 Capital Playbook
Arlington, TX, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is excited to announce the premiere of their latest episode, "Using Credit Unions to Finance Commercial Real Estate," featuring special guest Luke Smith, AVP/Commercial Loan Officer at CU Business Group. The show premiered on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST on various podcast platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple, SoundCloud, and everywhere you get your podcasts.
In this episode, host Charles Williams takes listeners on location at MBA CREF23, where he interviews Luke Smith about the benefits of using credit unions for commercial real estate financing. With 24 years of experience in the financial services industry, Smith shares his insights on how credit unions can be a great source for commercial financing and how they differ from traditional banks.
"We are thrilled to have Luke Smith on the show to discuss the benefits of using credit unions for commercial real estate financing," said Charles Williams, host of The Capital Playbook. "His expertise and experience in the industry will provide valuable insights for our listeners who are interested in commercial real estate financing."
Listeners can tune in to The Capital Playbook Podcast Show now and listen to the latest episode with Luke Smith to learn more about using credit unions to finance commercial real estate, or watch the video on our YouTube channel.
In addition, The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is currently accepting guest applications for their show, which has already garnered over 1/4 million views on YouTube. Interested parties can like and subscribe to the show and visit https://thecapitalplaybook.com/ to apply to become a guest, and call Najaah Harris at 682-320-2590.
About The Capital Playbook Podcast Show:
The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is a commercial real estate podcast founded by Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital. The show offers listeners insights and advice on how to identify good real estate opportunities, understand the major role of capital markets, and stay up-to-date with commercial real estate news, advice, and insights.
Contact Information: For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Najaah Harris at 682-320-2590 or najaah@thecapitalplaybook.com.
