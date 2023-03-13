"All the Glory Goes to God," by Author Michelle Strong - A True Story About a Little Girl While in a Coma Who Witnessed God’s True Calling

“All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Strong, is a profound tale that reveals the fascinating truths of God's everlasting love for his children as witnessed by the author as a child and reminded of in her adulthood that helped her to overcome her years of anxiety and feeling incomplete.