"All the Glory Goes to God," by Author Michelle Strong - A True Story About a Little Girl While in a Coma Who Witnessed God’s True Calling
“All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Strong, is a profound tale that reveals the fascinating truths of God's everlasting love for his children as witnessed by the author as a child and reminded of in her adulthood that helped her to overcome her years of anxiety and feeling incomplete.
Westlake, OH, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author Michelle Strong’s Newly Released "All the Glory Goes to God" is a stirring, true story of a journey with God, undertaken by the author as a child while in a coma.
“All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling”: a powerful tale that follows the author as a dream in her adult life reminds her of the incredible truths revealed by God to her as a child in a coma. “All the Glory Goes to God” is the creation of published author Michelle Strong, a member of King’s Church in Lakewood, Ohio who lives with her loving husband with whom she has two children, and a cat and dog.
“The storms of my life had started to close in all around me when God sent a profound dream,” writes Strong. “This night left me questioning where God placed me when I was a little girl, five years old in a coma. I realized for the first time in my adult life I was completely loved by the Father. Perplexed, for I wasn’t even sure my own earthly father was very fond of me. At this moment, enlightened by the facts which were presented, the heavenly Father loves all of us to the core of our being, no matter age, race, or what we have done in this lifetime. I got to witness the environment God sustained me in throughout the coma, experiencing other children’s shining light and pure joy, beyond what I ever fathomed or understood for myself.
“This is a book about a constant fight with my years of anxiety. God showed the complete love He has for me, in all my incompleteness. The Heavenly Father was engaging me along my journey of growth, to learn that He had been validating me all my life, through my dreams and visions. God was allowing me to let others know that He had His children safely wrapped up in His arms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Strong’s new book is a captivating story that will take readers on an incredible journey as Strong recounts all that she witnessed by opening her heart and mind to God’s messages. By sharing her story, Strong hopes to connect with readers and help them understand that within God’s eyes, they are loved and complete.
Consumers can purchase “All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
“All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling”: a powerful tale that follows the author as a dream in her adult life reminds her of the incredible truths revealed by God to her as a child in a coma. “All the Glory Goes to God” is the creation of published author Michelle Strong, a member of King’s Church in Lakewood, Ohio who lives with her loving husband with whom she has two children, and a cat and dog.
“The storms of my life had started to close in all around me when God sent a profound dream,” writes Strong. “This night left me questioning where God placed me when I was a little girl, five years old in a coma. I realized for the first time in my adult life I was completely loved by the Father. Perplexed, for I wasn’t even sure my own earthly father was very fond of me. At this moment, enlightened by the facts which were presented, the heavenly Father loves all of us to the core of our being, no matter age, race, or what we have done in this lifetime. I got to witness the environment God sustained me in throughout the coma, experiencing other children’s shining light and pure joy, beyond what I ever fathomed or understood for myself.
“This is a book about a constant fight with my years of anxiety. God showed the complete love He has for me, in all my incompleteness. The Heavenly Father was engaging me along my journey of growth, to learn that He had been validating me all my life, through my dreams and visions. God was allowing me to let others know that He had His children safely wrapped up in His arms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Strong’s new book is a captivating story that will take readers on an incredible journey as Strong recounts all that she witnessed by opening her heart and mind to God’s messages. By sharing her story, Strong hopes to connect with readers and help them understand that within God’s eyes, they are loved and complete.
Consumers can purchase “All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Contact
Michelle StrongContact
216-346-3031
Michelle Strong
24005 Hilliard Blvd.
Westlake, Ohio 44145
216-346-3031
Michelle Strong
24005 Hilliard Blvd.
Westlake, Ohio 44145
Categories