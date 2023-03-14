"J.Paul Copper Creations" Showcases Unique Copper and Turquoise Jewelry as Artist of the Week

J.Paul Copper, an artist specializing in unique copper and turquoise jewelry, has been named the Artist of the Week by OnlineArtFestival.com. From March 13 to March 19, customers can browse a range of J.Paul Copper's handcrafted pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions. J.Paul's distinctive style is inspired by the natural beauty of the American Southwest, where he is based, and reflects a deep appreciation for the art.