Author Joseph Sinkfield’s New Book, "The Voice of the Sword," Offers All Readers an In-Depth, Enlightening Discussion of the True Meaning of the Word of God
Recent release “The Voice of the Sword,” from Covenant Books author Joseph Sinkfield, gives Christians an opportunity to consider the author’s findings discovered through studying the Bible and compare them with their conclusions, unlocking the mysteries of the Bible.
Suitland, MD, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Sinkfield, a sixty-three-year-old divorcé with experience volunteering in a prison ministry for six years, has completed his new book, “The Voice of the Sword”: a work that discusses the true meaning of the Bible and cautions that incorrect conclusions can limit God, attribute misunderstandings, and come up with false conclusions because of a lack of knowledge.
Author Joseph Sinkfield worked with a formal church organization for twelve years and felt the need to share his knowledge and interpretation of the Bible.
Sinkfield writes, “Follow along with me for a moment. Look up to the point of not being able to see any part of yourself. By doing so, you cannot tell anything about yourself, your gender, race, size, etc. From that view, it is important what you fill that knowledge and perception of yourself with. Although frightening, the void in this area needs to be explained to your satisfaction. God placed within man an awakening, a spiritual drive, and a determination to find its Maker, to get understanding, and to find God. Someone in tune with the spirit of God, enlightened by God, can help with this discovery.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Sinkfield’s new book inspires readers to reassess their previous knowledge of the Bible and open their minds to this text-based understanding.
Readers can purchase “The Voice of the Sword” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
