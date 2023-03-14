Krush Brau Park Unveils Hansel and Gretel Immersive Experience and Show
Kissimmee, FL, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Krush Brau Park is excited to announce the grand opening of their latest venture - the Hansel and Gretel Immersive Experience and Show. This one-of-a-kind experience takes place Thursday through Sunday, April 6th through May 28th in the Portal Immersion Center (PIC) located at 2198 Four Winds Blvd, Kissimmee, FL, 34746. Guests of all ages are invited to step into the world of the beloved fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel, and be transported into a whimsical storybook world.
As guests enter the venue, they will be greeted by the aroma of delectable treats and immersive decor. During the day, families can enjoy hands-on gingerbread house decorating, live kid-friendly entertainment, and a play corner for the little ones. In the evening, the PIC will convert into an adult-friendly German-themed Stube Immersion Cocktail and German Beer experience. On Saturdays at 4 pm, the fully immersive show features a three-course meal including The Witches Garden, Hansel's Glazed Pork Chops, and Gretel's Sickly-Sweet Dessert Parfait. Along with the immersive menu, many optional desserts, themed cocktails, and German beer will be available for purchase. The story of Hansel and Gretel will unfold through a captivating show, complete with actors, projections, and special effects.
"We're excited to bring this unique experience to Kissimmee," said Krush Brau Park founder Waylon Krush. "We wanted to continue to create an immersive dining experience that combines great food and entertainment, and what better way to do that than with one of the most beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales of all time."
Tickets for the Hansel and Gretel Immersive Experience and Show can be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out quickly. Show prices vary, with General Admission starting at $10 which includes the snack and beverage station. The Immersive Experience ticket is $20 and includes food and beverage station. The Immersive Experience w/Cocktail Experience ticket (21+) is $35 that includes food, alcoholic drinks, and beverage station. Krush Brau Park also offers a Kids Meal for $10 that includes a toy and beverage station.
Happy Hour is available Thursday to Sunday from 5-7 pm, and the Nightly Stube (German Experience) is open from 5-11 pm Thursday through Saturday and until 8 pm on Sunday.
For more information about the Hansel and Gretel Immersive Experience and Show, including menus, tickets, directions, and availability, please visit https://krushbraupark.com/hansel-and-gretel. All the upcoming events, conferences, fun runs, and holiday specials are posted on the website as well.
About Krush Brau Park
A multicultural theme park with the mission of creating affordable family fun is over 10 acres of property located at 4580 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and 2198 4 Winds Blvd in Kissimmee, Florida. Krush Brau Park features: the Portal Immersion Center, an immersive experience and conference venue; World Event Center an outdoor festival tent that hosts various international festivals; the Biergarten, a German-themed beer garden and restaurant coming soon; and World Adventure, a 13-country world adventure comprising container bars, eateries, children’s play area, petting zoo, animatronic animals and more slated for opening in late 2023.
Contact
Kerri Hofmann
www.krushbraupark.com
