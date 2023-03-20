Dr. Gerard Khourie’s Newly Released "God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health" is an Encouraging Discussion of Scripture Related to Overall Health and Well-Being
“God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gerard Khourie, is an empowering message of hope for anyone looking to grow and heal through Christ.
Port St. Lucie, FL, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul”: a helpful resource that discusses foundational components of letting God into one’s life fully. “God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul” is the creation of published author, Dr. Gerard Khourie, a pastor and an apostle, who has been preaching and teaching God’s Word, with an emphasis on salvation and healing, since 2000. Born in South Africa, he holds a doctorate in theology. Dr. Khourie and his wife, Dr. Donnelyn Khourie, are the founders of Christ Family Church and Tradition Worship Center, Florida State Christian University, Florida State Christian Academy, and Synergy School of Tomorrow. Every week, their ministry prepares and distributes six thousand no-charge meals for at-risk children. Dr. Khourie, Donnelyn, and their two children live in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Dr. Khourie shares, “Did you know the Bible contains the answer to every question you might have on any subject? It’s true. And that includes the subject of healing. Does God promise healing in His covenant? Yes, He does! If you’re a born-again Christian, can you claim every healing promise in that covenant? Yes, you can! If you have questions about healing and how God plans to heal you, you’ve come to the right place. This book was written to answer those questions. God has already provided healing for every physical, mental, and emotional disease, ailment, and illness known to man. The Bible is full of healing promises. All you have to do is claim those promises and receive your healing. I’ll show you how to stand in your God-given authority to claim healing for yourself, your family, and your friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gerard Khourie’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they take time to reflect on the impactful message within.
Dr. Khourie shares in hope of aiding readers in their pursuit of fulfillment and health through determined, unwavering faith.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
