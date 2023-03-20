Author Craig Curenton’s New Book, "Beyond the Eyes," Explores the Topics of Love, Relationships, Spiritual Warfare, and Recognizing the Enemy Through a Life in Christ

Recent release “Beyond the Eyes,” from Page Publishing author Craig Curenton, is a faith-based read that discusses the ongoing battle for one's soul that happens every day but goes unseen by the natural eye. Through engaging with "Beyond the Eyes," readers will discover how to fight back against the darkness by placing their faith in Christ and trusting in prayer to guide them through.