Author Craig Curenton’s New Book, "Beyond the Eyes," Explores the Topics of Love, Relationships, Spiritual Warfare, and Recognizing the Enemy Through a Life in Christ
Recent release “Beyond the Eyes,” from Page Publishing author Craig Curenton, is a faith-based read that discusses the ongoing battle for one's soul that happens every day but goes unseen by the natural eye. Through engaging with "Beyond the Eyes," readers will discover how to fight back against the darkness by placing their faith in Christ and trusting in prayer to guide them through.
Rochester, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Craig Curenton, a loving father, grandfather, and writer, has completed his new book, “Beyond the Eyes”: a collection of profound short stories that reflects upon what lies beyond the physical world, allowing readers to see the enemies that threaten one’s spirituality to tempt them towards a life of sin and suffering.
Author Craig Curenton is the owner of Whole Armour Productions, a small, 3D animation and VFX production house in Rochester, New York. Craig first began storytelling in 2003 while working on his degree in filmmaking and professional/technical communications at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Being raised in a loving, close-knit family, both immediate and extended, has helped his love for people grow throughout the years, as did his desire to see people whole spiritually, emotionally, and naturally.
“As time goes on, the natural world around us is also growing violent, cold, and uncaring,” shares Curenton. “Some people fail to realize (or know but ignore) the evil, hidden agenda that takes place against humanity in the realm of the spirit—the place where the real fight is! ‘Beyond the Eyes’ gives insight to living a life beyond what we see with our natural eyes. It is a life that moves past our emotions and allows us to be driven by our spirit. We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12).”
Published by Page Publishing, Craig Curenton’s enlightening tales reveal how, through the Holy Spirit, one can have access to powerful weapons, like prayer, to combat Satan’s unrelenting forces. Through his writings, Curenton gives a glimpse of the warfare that happens in the realm of the spirit and how, through Jesus Christ, the victory is won.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Beyond the Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
