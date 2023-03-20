Author Danica O’Neal’s New Book, "Chaotic Simplicity: Addressing Everyday Mental Health," Embraces That There Can be Simple Solutions to Everyday Mental Health Struggles
Recent release “Chaotic Simplicity: Addressing Everyday Mental Health,” from Covenant Books author Danica O’Neal, reminds readers that, through all the chaos of life, they have a Savior who loves them and is supporting them.
Greenacres, WA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danica O’Neal, a mental health advocate, behavior interventionist, high school teacher, and motivational speaker, has completed her new book, “Chaotic Simplicity: Addressing Everyday Mental Health”: a direct, down-to-earth book that gives insight on everyday coping mechanisms that can be implemented to attain peace.
Having battled her own demons with PTSD, author Danica O’Neal shares her down-to-earth perspective on young adulthood, marriage, raising children, and remaining hopeful through everyday mental health issues. Along with her love for the Savior, her bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology, certification in criminology, and a master’s degree in social sciences have opened doors to simple coping mechanisms with an eternal perspective. Danica has worked in the mental health field for over a decade, having the opportunity to engage with thousands of young adults regarding Christianity and mental health. She resides in Washington State with her husband and four children, enjoying the outdoors and clinging to the simple joys of life.
O’Neal writes, “Before I go on setting the scene for this blockbuster hit, it’s important to note that all trauma is different, and none of it can be compared. And here’s a confession that is completely contradictory to my previous sentence: Most days, I feel like I can’t consider what I went through as trauma. I feel weak and like a poser when people tell me it’s traumatic. But the experience is mine, and it changed me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Danica O’Neal’s new book addresses topics including the occasional meltdown, self-esteem, self-awareness, and the eternal perspective.
Readers can purchase “Chaotic Simplicity: Addressing Everyday Mental Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
