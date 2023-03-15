Blende Custom Makeup and Skincare is Franchising Nationwide
Westfield, NJ, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Celebrity Makeup Artist Expands Custom Indie Makeup Brand Nationwide
Blende, a custom makeup and skincare brand is franchising nationwide, reinventing the way women buy makeup and skincare by creating a highly personalized custom experience.
Keira Karlin, CEO and Celebrity Makeup Artist believes, "the future of the cosmetic industry is custom makeup and skincare because we match every skin tone. We custom blend any shade, we're totally inclusive and give people input into the formulas we create for them." She goes on to say, “In a sea of mass produced makeup made for anyone, Blende will compete on an entirely new level, employing only highly experienced, licensed makeup artists and estheticians that will formulate custom makeup and skincare for each client.” Blende creates all makeup from foundation and concealer, lipstick, lip gloss, eye shadow, bronzer, blush and more.
The Blende franchises will begin opening studios, with a proven business model, within the next few months using only vegan, paraben free, gluten free and cruelty free elements to create their makeup because Karlin says, "It just makes sense not to have toxic chemical on our skin or test on innocent animals." The brand will soon begin rolling out custom skincare which will be available in studios and online. Blende is franchising in the United States initially and moving internationally within two years.
Keira Karlin
CEO Blende LLC & BFD
Info@BlendeBeauty.com
908-588-2094
www.BlendeBeauty.com
www.blendebeauty.com/franchise-landing
