New Research Identifies Latest Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing Trends in China
Groundbreaking Research Explores the Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Clinical Development Market, CRO Outsourcing and Future Growth with Over 100 Chinese Biopharma Professionals
Menlo Park, CA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG) the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO industry, is pleased to announce the results of a new 2023 study, Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Industry Clinical Development Outlook, Growth and CRO Utilization, providing the first quantitative data and insights into the current state, preferences and potential of the Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical clinical development and CRO outsourcing practices.
Based on input from more than 100 Chinese biopharma professionals, the report explores the latest trends in clinical development in China, the impact of these trends on expected activities, and the shifts expected over the next few years. The report also examines the clinical development budgets of Chinese biopharmaceutical companies and expected growth, as well as the use of clinical research services offered by local vendors and global Top-10 CROs including IQVIA, PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON/PRA, Syneos Health, and Parexel. The report further highlights that while the Chinese biopharmaceutical market presents significant growth potential, outsourcing practices, and unmet needs present challenges for global CROs seeking to expand their presence in China. Global CROs will need to address specific headwinds to succeed in the Chinese domestic market.
“This research report is the first of its kind. Not only does our report elucidate the current state of Chinese biopharma clinical development activities and growth, it details CRO outsourcing practices and unmet needs. Our report offers a critical, strategic analysis of the data which should be a foundational element of any global CRO competing in the Chinese market,” said Jon Meyer, Life Science Strategy Group’s CRO Industry Practice Leader.
To learn more about LSSG’s new study examining valuable insights for biopharmaceutical services industry executives, analysts, and leading global CROs seeking to understand the current state of the Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical market and identify future opportunities, please contact Life Science Strategy Group.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC specializes in strategic consulting and market research engagements across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373 ext. 82
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
