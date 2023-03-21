Author Rev. AJ’s Newly Released “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet” Utilizes the Author's Incredible Gift of Prose to Help Readers Find Hope and Encouragement Through Prayer

“Author Rev. Aurelia Jackson's Prayer Closet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. AJ, is a profound assortment of prayer poems to aid readers on their journey to better understanding Christ's teachings and God's ultimate plan for them. With each entry, Rev. AJ provides the tools needed for readers to grow in their faith and be carried through times of dejection and be freed of sin in order to find salvation.