Author Rev. AJ’s Newly Released “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet” Utilizes the Author's Incredible Gift of Prose to Help Readers Find Hope and Encouragement Through Prayer
“Author Rev. Aurelia Jackson's Prayer Closet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. AJ, is a profound assortment of prayer poems to aid readers on their journey to better understanding Christ's teachings and God's ultimate plan for them. With each entry, Rev. AJ provides the tools needed for readers to grow in their faith and be carried through times of dejection and be freed of sin in order to find salvation.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet”: a collection of faith-based poems to help readers of all ages to grow closer with the Lord and accept his messages of love into one’s heart. “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet” is the creation of published author Rev. AJ, an ordained African Methodist Episcopal minister who currently pastors Quinn Chapel AME Church in Brooklyn, Illinois along with her husband, Rev. Rick Jackson, who serves as her co-pastor. She also began the children’s ministry known as KIDS Church (Kids in Divine Service), which exclusively ministers to children.
“‘Rev. AJ’s Prayer Closet’ was chosen because many people do not know how to pray, thus hiding their concerns, fears, and apprehensions in the closet of their hearts, not realizing that they need to bring them to God to allow Him to handle them,” writes Rev. AJ. “This results in happiness and freedom from despair.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. AJ’s new book began in 2021, when the author was instructed by God to leave a legacy, not only for children but also for adults, by creating and publishing a series of poetic prayer books using her divine gift of poetry. By sharing her writings, Rev. AJ hopes readers will not only be carried through difficult times by the Lord, but also have their spirits encouraged and lifted in order to bring joy and enlightenment to each day.
Consumers can purchase “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rev. AJ's Prayer Closet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
