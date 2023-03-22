Edith Khakasa Chemorion, PhD’s Newly Released “Collaboration of Women’s and Men’s Leadership” is a Scholarly Study of Women in Ministry
“Collaboration of Women’s and Men’s Leadership: From Hegemony to Partnership,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edith Khakasa Chemorion, PhD, is an articulate study of the roles and value structures that have led to imbalances of power between women and men within the ministry.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Collaboration of Women’s and Men’s Leadership: From Hegemony to Partnership”: an eye-opening look into the social structures of church leadership. “Collaboration of Women’s and Men’s Leadership: From Hegemony to Partnership” is the creation of published author Edith Khakasa Chemorion, PhD, a lecturer at Moi University in the Department of Philosophy, Religion, and Theology. She teaches women and religion, theology, and clinical pastoral education and supervision. She is also an associate pastor at RCEA Kawangware where she coordinates pastoral care and psychosocial support counseling services to South Sudanese refugees.
Chemorion shares, “When God created women and men, the intention was for them to be partners with each other and to serve in the world as co-creators with God. The story of human beings, however, has been impacted with culture and other social factors to create different forms of hegemonies. These hegemonies have been key in values that create social injustices that are in all spheres of life but more so in women and men relationships. In cases of leadership and in many cultures, men have adopted attitudes that justify exclusion of women from leadership. In religious circles, it is justified by the ways texts are read and interpreted through the lens of culture. If we begin from the premises of justice and believing in a God of justice, then hegemonic ways of understating leadership should be null and void. Acknowledging that human beings are created in the image and likeness of God demands that we act differently. What this has meant is to challenge injustice in leadership by men and women in partnership. The circle of concerned African women theologians in Africa, where Rev. Edith Chemorion is a member, has, over the years, provided safe spaces for mentoring women to research and write about the experiences of women but much more so to call for justice in all areas, including the study of theological education and for leadership in the churches. This has borne results because of the partnership of men and women. Reverend Edith’s contributions to the rallying call is that society moves from hegemony to partnership in all fronts, but especially in offering leadership by all. We are strong when we partner, and we image God’s will for society in partnership.
Prof. Esther Mombo
Lecturer, Faculty of Theology
St. Paul’s University, Limuru, Kenya”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edith Khakasa Chemorion, PhD’s new book is a carefully presented study that provides an impactful message for upcoming generations of spiritual leaders.
Rev. Jeff Sajdak, DMin, the Dean of Students at Calvin Theological Seminary, shares, “Rev. Edith Chemorion is a careful observer and student of pastoral ministry in the church. Too often and for too long, the church has refused and diminished the gifts God has given to women for leadership. Heeding Pastor Edith’s insights into collaborative leadership can free the church to receive the gifts of women and men to bless people and glorify God together. This is an important book for those who love the church and want to see it flourish.”
Consumers can purchase "Collaboration of Women's and Men's Leadership: From Hegemony to Partnership" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Collaboration of Women's and Men's Leadership: From Hegemony to Partnership," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
