Archie King’s Newly Released “My Life as a Pastor” is an Inspiring Collection of Three Personal Stories from the Ministry
“My Life as a Pastor,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Archie King, is a unique look into the complexities of serving as pastor to a congregation of individuals seeking growth and purpose in their faith.
Pontotoc, MS, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Life as a Pastor”: an engaging and inspiring study of life in the ministry. “My Life as a Pastor” is the creation of published author Archie King, a dedicated husband and family man who was born and raised in Mississippi.
King shares, “This is a very inspirational book. A book that God revealed to me and inspired me to write about three years ago and I hope when readers begin to read this book, that it really will help them if they are down and out, or just need to read about these pastor’s story, and what they read causes them to want to stay closer or get closer to Jesus Christ. I found out that sometimes we get down and out and don’t sometimes know who to turn to, but if we pick up a book like this and read about others like these pastors and read about how they made it through life’s ups and downs, maybe what they said can be very encouraging and inspiring in your own life. That’s one thing I like about my book, any book, especially if the book is very inspiring like this book. When they pick this book up and begin to read what’s inside and see what others has said, maybe they can see something they can relate to daily. I heard and old saying, you can’t judge a book by its cover until you open it up and see what’s inside. So, when readers pick up this book and see what’s inside, I pray what they read be a blessing to them and forever change their life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Archie King’s new book brings a fresh perspective to the highs and lows of serving a congregation.
King shares in hope of aiding others in their spiritual journey and to raise awareness of the need to be active in one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “My Life as a Pastor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life as a Pastor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
