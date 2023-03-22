Elder Bryon Keith Miller’s Newly Released "Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit" is a Helpful Guide to Living Faithfully
“Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Bryon Keith Miller, is an informative study that explores key components of scripture related to the attributes connected to living in line with God’s plan.
Round Rock, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit”: an enjoyable opportunity to deepen one’s understanding of scripture. “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit” is the creation of published author Elder Bryon Keith Miller, a native of Texas who has spent over forty years in ministry.
Miller shares, “Elder Miller writes about the concepts, attributes, and real characteristics of the fruit given by the Holy Spirit of God that truly represents a life and lifestyle. These fruits are reflections of true changes in the hearts of men and not just an attitude for the moment.
“Galatians needed the reality of Jesus Christ that was beyond the works of self and the flesh. These are always part of law and rules apply, but the fruit has no rules and is not controlled by law.
“Elder Miller explains how each fruit operates in the life of true believers of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Bryon Keith Miller’s new book will bring readers an encouraging message of God’s grace as they reflect on the key aspects of living a God-centered life.
Miller provides a clear and easy to follow explanation that is certain aid both new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “Elder Miller writes about the concepts, attributes, and real characteristics of the fruit given by the Holy Spirit of God that truly represents a life and lifestyle. These fruits are reflections of true changes in the hearts of men and not just an attitude for the moment.
“Galatians needed the reality of Jesus Christ that was beyond the works of self and the flesh. These are always part of law and rules apply, but the fruit has no rules and is not controlled by law.
“Elder Miller explains how each fruit operates in the life of true believers of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Bryon Keith Miller’s new book will bring readers an encouraging message of God’s grace as they reflect on the key aspects of living a God-centered life.
Miller provides a clear and easy to follow explanation that is certain aid both new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding the Concepts, Attributes, and Characteristics of the Fruit of the Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories