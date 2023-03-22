Veerasammy Carpen’s Newly Released “Sermon on the Mount” is an Engaging Examination of the Moral Teachings Found Within the Book of Matthew
“Sermon on the Mount,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Veerasammy Carpen, is an encouraging message of a need for a return to foundational teachings established by Jesus that will aid in maturing in one’s faith.
Spring Grove, PA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sermon on the Mount”: a thoughtful and understandable study of a key sermon delivered by Jesus. “Sermon on the Mount” is the creation of published author Veerasammy Carpen, who earned his MA from Biblical Theological Seminary in 1995 (now Missio Seminary) and his MSEd from Philadelphia College of Bible in 1997 (now Cairn University). He is the author of “Beliefs That Really Matter” and “Psalm One.”
Carpen shares, “Everyone wants to live in a good moral society where people are treated with fairness, respect, and dignity, but we are all doing the wrong things: name-calling, pointing fingers at one another, and fighting among ourselves. In order for a society to remain just and morally good, we must take our instruction and guidance from Christ and learn of his ways and grow in his knowledge and wisdom.
“Living the Christian life the way God has intended is quickly eroding from our society, and the Sermon on the Mount addresses concerns that are relevant to modern life, such as apologizing for grievances, honesty in speech, stop criticizing others, and so on. Here are Christ’s standards to restore broken humanity, how we should worship God, and treat one another in the religious community. Real conversation takes place in churches, places of employment, and in our homes where relationships are formed. Family members disappointed with the way things are and offering hope to one another quickly settle on sinking sand without any real substance and foundation.
“This volume of the Sermon on the Mount explores historical information of the past that were of great importance to Christ’s audience, clearly explaining biblical concepts and generating new insights and knowledge. To equip believers with biblical principles that enhance spiritual growth and develop them into mature Christians. Christ’s followers will gain a better understanding by reading and studying the Sermon on the Mount, which is rich in meaning and applies to all areas of our lives that are often neglected in churches and absent in our religious thought and consciousness. This is most needed to live in God’s providential care and to seek his wisdom and guidance for daily living. Furthermore, the storms of life are many, and there are many detours, but knowing we have God on our side, we don’t have to be afraid and anxious in this life or the next. God is always with his people. This is the confidence we have in him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veerasammy Carpen’s new book will challenge readers to seek opportunities to grow in faith and live in the spirit of morality.
Carpen shares in hopes of aiding modern and upcoming generations in understanding the key moment in Jesus’s teachings so they can mature in faith and draw closer with God.
Consumers can purchase “Sermon on the Mount” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermon on the Mount,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
