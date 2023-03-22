Larry D. Hill’s Newly Released “More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2” is a Continuation of the Author’s Encouraging Series
“More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry D. Hill, offers readers a second helping of thoughtful reflections and devotions paired carefully with relevant scripture meant to last through the year and into the next.
Spring Valley, CA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2”: an encouraging approach to rekindling one’s spiritual growth. “More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2” is the creation of published author Larry D. Hill, a dedicated Bible student since the late 1980s who has read the Bible over sixty times
Hill shares, “Book 2 of Daily Devotions is a follow-up to the first book, Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts for You or Someone You Know. As in the previous book, it’s designed to encourage you in your daily spiritual walk with God. This edition has 422 all-new daily devotions and 53 new random thoughts. Like the previous book, it has enough daily devotions that will carry you from one year into the next. It’s a book you can begin anytime or any day of the year. It’s highly encouraged that the scriptures are read in each daily devotion. The message and the scriptures go hand in hand. The message helps you understand the scripture, giving an earthy message to give you a more spiritual understanding of the ways and will of God. The hope is that your hope, faith, and understanding of God are increased and grow day by day. Each message will be impactful to you or someone you know, to help all in their spiritual walk and their spiritual growth in Christ Jesus. All praise and glory to God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry D. Hill’s new book will empower readers to seek connection and understanding within God’s word.
Hill continues his mission of spreading God’s word and empowering readers in their Bible study efforts within the pages of his articulate and fresh follow-up.
Consumers can purchase “More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Daily Devotions and Random Thoughts For You or Someone You Know: Book 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
