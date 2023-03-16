$16,000 in Music Scholarships
Music for Humanity will give another $16,000 in music scholarships to add to the $151,000 they have already given. The 5 scholarships are $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each.
Chester, NY, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MusicForHumanity.org, a 501c-3 not-for-profit, has already given 61 scholarships, totaling $151,000. They will give another 5 scholarships for $16,000 in July 2023. The deadline to apply is April 30. MFH will award the 5 scholarships as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions for $1,000 each. The only requirement is that applicants must be a music major at an accredited college or university in the United States. Currently 5 scholarship recipients are attending Juilliard in New York City. MFH is a local, national and international charity. They have awarded most scholarships to students from Orange County, NY where they are located. However, they have also given scholarships to students throughout the United States, Canada, and numerous other countries because those applicants were attending college in the United States.
Music for Humanity is a volunteer organization. They volunteer to spread more music because they believe music connects us. More music = more connections. More Music Means a Better World for All of Us.
Multimedia
Shavon Lloyd - Grand Scholarship Winner
Shavon Lloyd received 3 MFH scholarships including their Grand Scholarship. He graduated from The Crane School of Music. He taught music for the last 3 years. He left that teaching position when he was awarded a full scholarship to the Masters of Vocal Performance at Juilliard.
