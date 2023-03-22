Author Barbara A. Myricks-Gomillia’s New Book, “Stay Under the Rock,” Explores How One's Faith and Relationship with God Can Help in Overcoming One's Pain and Suffering
Recent release “Stay Under the Rock: Covering for Your Chronic Pain,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Myricks-Gomillia, is a series of devotionals aimed at inspiring readers to look towards Christ to help carry them through their pain. Barbara draws from her own experiences to provide insight into how her faith has transformed her life, and how it can do the same for her readers.
Indianapolis, IN, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara A. Myricks-Gomillia, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired after working thirty-four years for the United States Postal Service, has completed her new book, “Stay Under the Rock: Covering for Your Chronic Pain”: a collection of profound devotionals and reflections to help carry readers through their ongoing physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual pain by relying on their faith in the Lord and His healing power.
“We all know pain is uncomfortable,” writes Barbara. “But any pain that is ongoing, is like a constant battle, and can take its toll on the individual who’s going through it. When you deal with chronic pain, it also has a way of making you feel alone, anxious, depressed, frustrated, and oftentimes misunderstood. So what do you do, and who do you turn to for comfort when the pain and the difficulties you’re experiencing continue day after day?
“[I use] poetry to share [my] experiences and sympathizes with others by letting them know they are not alone in their suffering. [I share] how [I find] comfort and strength by ‘Staying Under the Rock,’ which is Jesus Christ. Prayerfully, this devotional will uplift and offer encouragement to those suffering with any type of pain. No matter how painful it gets, [I pray] that you will keep pressing on and find comfort in our Savior. He will be a refuge and will cover you, especially during your flare-ups with chronic pain.”
Barbara’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to uplift and encourage her readers to seek out Christ as a haven from their pain and suffering. Each passage serves as a powerful reminder of the blessings the Lord grants to his faithful children if one accepts Christ as their Savior as the author once did years ago.
Readers can purchase “Stay Under the Rock: Covering for Your Chronic Pain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
