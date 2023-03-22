Author Barbara A. Myricks-Gomillia’s New Book, “Stay Under the Rock,” Explores How One's Faith and Relationship with God Can Help in Overcoming One's Pain and Suffering

Recent release “Stay Under the Rock: Covering for Your Chronic Pain,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Myricks-Gomillia, is a series of devotionals aimed at inspiring readers to look towards Christ to help carry them through their pain. Barbara draws from her own experiences to provide insight into how her faith has transformed her life, and how it can do the same for her readers.