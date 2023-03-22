William “Bill” Schroeder’s Newly Released “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection” is an Honest Challenge for All to Consider God
“ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection,” from Christian Faith Publishing author William "Bill" Schroeder, will challenge non-believers and encourage believers as it unfolds compelling arguments for the existence of God.
Herculaneum, MO, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection”: a potent and empowering resource for debating God’s place within the world. “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection” is the creation of published author William "Bill" Schroeder, a semiretired pastor in the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod. He has served congregations in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Missouri over the past forty plus years. Schroeder has been married for almost fifty years. He and his wife have three daughters, three sons-in-law, and three grandchildren. They reside in the St. Louis area near the grandkids, where Schroeder is still producing materials for introducing people to Jesus and the Christian faith.
Schroeder shares, “While offering our opinions and philosophies as a defense against anyone trying to convince us there is a God, our attitudes and actions betray us into admitting that He exists, that He is out to get us, and that we need Him to get us. How do I know this? Well, some of it I learned from Calvin and Hobbes. So please, step inside, sit down, and let’s learn from them. In this little book, the readers are challenged to reconsider their views on what someone has called the four most important questions: origin, meaning, morality, and destiny. When you are done reading this book, you will have to decide whether the author is just one more person adding his book to the countless others that fill bookstores and library shelves. Or this book has introduced you to Him, Who is both the Source and the destination of your life; and your life will never be the same. But how will you know until you pick it up and read?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William "Bill" Schroeder’s new book is an articulate and sympathetic discussion that acknowledges the challenges that often block one from accepting the existence of God.
Dr. Joel Heck, a professor at Concordia University in Texas, shares, “Most writers who address the atheist or agnostic try to marshal formidable arguments that demonstrate the wrongheadedness of that worldview. Not so this book. You will enjoy the author’s conversational style, his use of the insightful messages of Calvin and Hobbes, the fact that this book is not at all pretentious or stuffy, but one that seeks above all to communicate with people where they are. If you want to understand the Christian message without being preached at, this book will provide that understanding—with a touch of humor. And if readers let down their guard long enough to hear, truly hear, what the author is conveying, they will be richly rewarded.”
Consumers can purchase “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Schroeder shares, “While offering our opinions and philosophies as a defense against anyone trying to convince us there is a God, our attitudes and actions betray us into admitting that He exists, that He is out to get us, and that we need Him to get us. How do I know this? Well, some of it I learned from Calvin and Hobbes. So please, step inside, sit down, and let’s learn from them. In this little book, the readers are challenged to reconsider their views on what someone has called the four most important questions: origin, meaning, morality, and destiny. When you are done reading this book, you will have to decide whether the author is just one more person adding his book to the countless others that fill bookstores and library shelves. Or this book has introduced you to Him, Who is both the Source and the destination of your life; and your life will never be the same. But how will you know until you pick it up and read?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William "Bill" Schroeder’s new book is an articulate and sympathetic discussion that acknowledges the challenges that often block one from accepting the existence of God.
Dr. Joel Heck, a professor at Concordia University in Texas, shares, “Most writers who address the atheist or agnostic try to marshal formidable arguments that demonstrate the wrongheadedness of that worldview. Not so this book. You will enjoy the author’s conversational style, his use of the insightful messages of Calvin and Hobbes, the fact that this book is not at all pretentious or stuffy, but one that seeks above all to communicate with people where they are. If you want to understand the Christian message without being preached at, this book will provide that understanding—with a touch of humor. And if readers let down their guard long enough to hear, truly hear, what the author is conveying, they will be richly rewarded.”
Consumers can purchase “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ARGUMENTS FOR GOD YOU AGREE WITH: From Failure to Perfection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories