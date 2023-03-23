Dr. Glaister Bell, MD’s Newly Released “Destined to Succeed” is a Heartening Reminder of the Promise We All Carry
“Destined to Succeed,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Glaister Bell, MD, is a thoughtful reflection on relevant scripture and personal experiences that implores readers to remember God’s plan allows for each of us to be held within His grace.
New York, NY, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Destined to Succeed”: a potent examination of the miracle of God’s design. “Destined to Succeed” is the creation of published author Dr. Glaister Bell, MD, a trained family physician with sub-specialization in geriatric medicine. He received his undergraduate and advanced medical degrees from the University of the West Indies–Mona campus. His love for the Lord began at the early age of six and later led him to pursue a master of arts degree in pastoral ministry from Trinity Theological Seminary, Indiana.
Dr. Bell has been practicing medicine in Cayman Islands since 2010 but has worked in several other Caribbean Islands, namely Jamaica, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands. He has also served on visiting medical missions to Anguilla post-hurricane Irma in 2017 and to Haiti in 2012.
In November 2019, he and his wife, Grace, founded Unlimited Grace Ministries International, an online teaching ministry.
Dr. Bell shares, “'Destined to Succeed' is the fruit of sermons and reflections by its author, Dr. Glaister Bell, MD. It is the testament and exposition of how Almighty God designed humanity, to express his Creator, and how to live an abundant life here on this earth. This was set in train in each human being in the moment of his conception and is carried out through the womb into a world beset by sin and satanic schemes. We are not left to our own devices but are offered God’s salvation through Jesus, His Son, with whom we are invited to share a vital union, participate in the wonders of His earthly community (the church), and strengthened through active involvement of His word and through prayer.
“Throughout our sojourn here, the believer in Christ is assured success by abiding in Him and keeping the cross of Jesus as central in our daily life and witness. The believer can trust in Christ’s own victory at Calvary, His faithfulness throughout the ages as gleaned through examples in biblical characters, and His promises of taking us to His and our desired success, 'conforming us to His very image' and taking us safely to 'a new heaven and a new earth.' Christ’s success in His earthly life is our individual and corporate template for guaranteed success also.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Glaister Bell, MD’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to break out of their stagnant faith and step forward in active, fulfilling connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Destined to Succeed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Destined to Succeed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
