Adebayo Ojo, B.Th’s Newly Released “Journey to Understanding the Bible” is an Engrossing Study of Biblical Truths
“Journey to Understanding the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adebayo Ojo, B.Th, is an encouraging opportunity for students of the Bible to seek a deeper understanding of key foundational qualities of the Christian faith.
New York, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to Understanding the Bible”: a thoughtful challenge to key misconceptions. “Journey to Understanding the Bible” is the creation of published author Adebayo Ojo, B.Th.
Ojo shares, “Journey to Understanding the Bible focuses on the truth, which might have not been thoroughly emphasized in ministration. The book journeyed into expanding our knowledge of God, man, Christ, and the truth about spirit and soul, which are often misinterpreted in ministration. For no Religion is Higher than Truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adebayo Ojo, B.Th’s new book will motivate readers to seek a deeper understanding of God’s word.
Ojo shares in hopes of breaking misinformation patterns and pushing readers toward a truer connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to Understanding the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to Understanding the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
