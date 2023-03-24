Author Peter Mugavero’s Book, “2021: a news odyssey: A Chronology of the News and Events in the Biden Administration,” is a Time Capsule of Biden’s First Year in Office
Recent release “2021: a news odyssey: A Chronology of the News and Events in the Biden Administration,” from Page Publishing author Peter Mugavero, documents the news stories of each day and points out the hypocrisy of the media coverage.
Wantagh, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peter Mugavero has completed his new book, “2021: a news odyssey: A Chronology of the News and Events in the Biden Administration”: an enlightening historical collection of information that presents a chronology of the news and events that occurred in President Joe Biden’s first year in office.
Peter Mugavero is a New York-based registered architect who—when he’s not discussing the new trends in today’s architectural landscape—loves to discuss his beloved Mets and the new trends in today’s political landscape. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York, Peter now resides with his wife and two children in Wantagh, New York.
Frustrated with today’s circulation of fake and politically motivated news stories reported with sound bites and catchy phrases by the mass media, social media, news outlets, politicians and political pundits, Peter has documented and compiled an easy-to-read chronology of the news and events that occurred during President Joe Biden’s first year in office.
Author Peter Mugavero begins his book on Biden’s first day in office and writes, “On January 20, 2021, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. takes the Presidential Oath of Office and is sworn in as the forty-sixth president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. At age seventy-eight, Biden is the oldest president inaugurated.”
He continues, "In a nation that is deeply divided, Joe Biden says in his inauguration speech, 'This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America.' Biden's promises along his campaign trail and echoed in his inauguration speech to 'unify' the country and rebuild the post-pandemic economy will result in partisan policies and unilateral actions that are far from unifying."
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Mugavero’s engaging work invites readers to reflect on the daily events of 2021. Discover the hypocrisy and misinformation of the news that may not have been properly presented to the world.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “2021: a news odyssey A Chronology of the News and Events in the Biden Administration” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
